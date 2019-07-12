Log in
VINCI Airports – Q2 2019 traffic

07/12/2019

Rueil Malmaison, 12 July 2019

VINCI Airports – Q2 2019 traffic

  • Passenger traffic up 7.3% in the 2nd quarter (+6.7% in the 1st half of 2019)
  • Sustained growth in virtually all countries of operation
  • Ever-increasing number of destinations to better serve regions and countries

Continued sustained growth in passenger numbers at facilities managed by VINCI Airports

During the second quarter of 2019, passenger numbers across the VINCI Airports network increased by 7.3% compared to the second quarter of 2018, with a total of 66.2 million passengers handled by 46 airports1 in the network.
The quarter saw high rates of growth in most of VINCI Airports’ countries of operation.
Over the first half of 2019, traffic grew by 6.7%.

Ever-increasing number of destinations to better serve regions and countries

These good results reflect in particular the opening of numerous new airline links, often for the first time, between VINCI Airports facilities and world capitals.

In Portugal, for instance, where passenger numbers rose 7.8% in the second quarter across the 10 facilities operated by VINCI Airports, Qatar Airways opened the first direct link between Lisbon and Doha in June, while TAP Air Portugal introduced its first service to Washington DC.

In Serbia, work done by VINCI Airports with airlines since its arrival at the end of 2018 led to the return of Air France, which reopened its Paris–Belgrade service after a six-year absence. In addition, Wizz Air opened a new link between the Serbian capital and Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, which is also operated by VINCI Airports. Passenger numbers at Belgrade airport rose 7.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

In Japan, the Kansai airports recorded 7.6% growth in passenger numbers compared with the second quarter of 2018. Since 31 March 2019, British Airways, under a codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines, has been operating a direct service between Kansai International Airport and London Heathrow, following 21 years of absence. Of particular note was the exceptional effort made by the Kansai airports during the G20 in Osaka on 28 and 29 June: over 30,000 participants, including 37 heads of state, heads of governments, national delegations and major international organisations, were handled without interrupting day-to-day operations.

In Cambodia, the three facilities operated by VINCI Airports posted again an excellent performance, with growth of 25.1% in the second quarter. In June, Emirates opened a new daily service between Phnom Penh and Dubai, while Citilink inaugurated the first direct flight between Phnom Penh and Jakarta.

In France, Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, where passenger numbers rose 7.7%, received the ACI Best Airport Award for the 10-15 million passenger category at the end of June, rewarding VINCI Airports’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for air travel while enhancing quality of service. Nantes airport continued its sound growth (+20.5%), driven mainly by the opening of an easyJet base in April. Other French airports in the VINCI Airports network also broadened their range of destinations, including Clermont-Ferrand (+3.4%), which has a new, regular service to Lisbon operated by Ryanair.

In the United Kingdom, passenger numbers at London Gatwick airport, which joined the VINCI Airports network in May 2019, rose 1.7% in the second quarter to 12.5 million. Belfast Airport saw its traffic increase by 5.6% over the period.

In Brazil, the cessation of domestic flights by Avianca Brasil after it filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2018 resulted in an occasional decline in Salvador airport passenger numbers  (-12.9%) in the second quarter. VINCI Airports’ commercial teams remain however confident in the Salvador de Bahia region’s growth potential, which has been boosted by the regional government’s recent decision to reduce the tax on domestic flights (ICMS) for airlines developing air travel in the State of Bahia.

In Dominican Republic, after a difficult year 2018, marked by the bankruptcy of several airlines, traffic is on the rise again in the six airports operated by VINCI Airports (+14.2% in the second quarter).

Nicolas Notebaert, President of VINCI Airports and chief executive officer of VINCI Concessions, said: “The development of new routes is central to the value creation project of VINCI Airports, which has adopted a proactive approach in partnership with airlines. By facilitating tourist, commercial and cultural exchanges, each new link helps to promote the host country and boost its economic growth.”


In thousands of passengersQ2 2019% change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018		H1 2019% change
H1 2019/H1 2018 		Rolling
12-month period		Year-on-year
VINCI Airports66,181+7.3%123,436+6,7%249,079+5.4%
Portugal (ANA)16,448+7.8%27,462+7,2%57,158+6.0%
United Kingdom14,311+2.1%25,327+3,3%53,170+2.9%
Japan (Kansai Airports)13,026+7.6%25,605+6,0%49,779+2.5%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)5,622+13.3%12,562+11,3%24,576+9.3%
France5,888+10.6%10,509+10,1%20,884+9.7%
Cambodia
(Cambodia Airports)		2,782+25.1%6,006+15,5%11,360+16.1%
United States2,705+9.5%5,000+6,0%9,811+6.6%
Brazil1,508-12.9%3,731-3,3%7,889+1.0%
Serbia1,577+7.4%2,611+5,9%5,787+5.2%
Dominican Republic
(Aerodom) 		1,360+14.2%2,821+9,5%5,264+4.9%
Sweden664+4.7%1,063+2,3%2,219+1.1%
Costa Rica291+5.6%740+8,3%1,182+7.7%

About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 46 airports located in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 240 million passengers in 2018 (including traffic at London Gatwick). Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability, international network and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and new-build construction projects. In 2018, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €3.6 billion, for consolidated revenue of €1.6 billion. More comprehensive information is available on www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com


Appendix – Passengers and commercial movements at 30 June 2019

  1. Passenger numbers by airport
In thousands of passengersVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2019% change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018		H1 2019% change
H1 2019/H1 2018 		Rolling
12-month period		Year-on-year
Portugal (ANA) of which       
Lisbon (LIS)1008,358+8.5%14,612+6.6%29,941+6.0%
Porto (OPO)1003,546+10.3%6,153+9.9%12,495+9.9%
Faro (FAO)1002,960+5.0%3,973+6.8%8,937+2.9%
Madeira100899+0.3%1,631+2.1%3,379+0.9%
Azores100684+9.2%1,092+8.3%2,402+6.2%
TOTAL 16,448+7.8%27,462+7.2%57,158+6.0%
United Kingdom       
Gatwick (LGW)5012,547+1.7%22,220+2.7%46,647+1.9%
Belfast (BFS)1001,764+5.6%3,107+8.2%6,523+10.6%
TOTAL 14,311+2.1%25,327+3.3%53,170+2.9%
Japan (Kansai Airports)       
Kansai (KIX)408,174+9.7%16,130+7.7%30,116+1.6%
Itami (ITM)404,060+4.7%7,902+3.6%16,461+4.5%
Kobé (UKB)40792+1.6%1,573+1.4%3,203+1.7%
TOTAL 13,026+7.6%25,605+6.0%49,779+2.5%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)       
Santiago (SCL)405,622+13.3%12,562+11.3%24,576+9.3%
TOTAL 5,622+13.3%12,562+11.3%24,576+9.3%
France       
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 313,132+7.6%5,695+8.6%11,499+7.9%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE)852,115+20.5%3,365+18.1%6,715+14.9%
Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)856+1.9%11-1.2%21+4.3%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS)49240+2.2%419+8.6%890+15.0%
Dinard Bretagne (DNR)4933-2.9%44-8.7%104-11.7%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)10032-32.3%262-13.2%316-11.2%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)10021+12.2%182+1.5%208+2.8%
Toulon Hyères (TLN)100148-7.9%254+2.2%576+9.0%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)100123+3.4%216+1.9%435+4.8%
Poitiers Biard (PIS)10039+2.1%60+3.5%121+1.1%
TOTAL 5,888+10.6%10,509+10.1%20,884+9.7%

                                                                                                               

In thousands of passengersVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2019% change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018		H1 2019% change
H1 2019/H1 2018 		Rolling
12-month period		Year-on-year
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)       
Phnom Penh (PNH)701,444+15.2%3,024+15.5%5 ,829+19.5%
Siem Reap (REP)70903+4.3%2,227-4.8%4,367-2.2%
Sihanoukville (KOS)70435+314.3%755+210.9%1,163+165.5%
TOTAL 2,782+25.1%6,006+15.5%11,360+16.1%
United States of America of which       
Orlando-Sanford (SFB)100942+10.4%1,707+5.2%3,178+4.2%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR)MC*1,479+10.3%2,689+7.3%5,452+8.4%
Atlantic City  (ACY)MC*285+2.8%605+2.6%1,181+4.7%
TOTAL 2,705+9.5%5,000+6.0%9,811+6.6%
Brazil       
Salvador (SSA)1001,508-12.9%3,731-3.3%7,889+1.0%
TOTAL 1,508-12.9%3,731-3.3%7,889+1.0%
Serbia       
Belgrade (BEG)1001,577+7.4%2,611+5.9%5,787+5.2%
TOTAL 1 577+7.4%2,611+5.9%5,787+5.2%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which       
Saint-Domingue (SDQ)1001,104+17.1%2,133+13.2%4,135+7.0%
Puerto Plata (POP)100199+0.1%544-2.7%886-6.5%
Samana (AZS)10036-3.9%104-4.3%174+5.8%
La Isabela (JBQ)10021+89.5%39+92.8%68+82.1%
TOTAL 1,360+14.2%2,821+9.5%5,264+4.9%
Sweden       
Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)90664+4.7%1,063+2.3%2,219+1.1%
TOTAL 664+4.7%1,063+2.3%2,219+1.1%
Costa Rica       
Liberia (LIR)45291+5.6%740+8.3%1,182+7.7%
TOTAL 291+5.6%740+8.3%1,182+7.7%
        
        
Total VINCI Airports 66,181+7.3%123,436+6.7%249,079+5.4%

*MC : Management Contract

  1. Commercial movements by airport

               

Commercial flightsVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2019% change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018		H1 2019% change
H1 2019/H1 2018 		Rolling
12-month period		Year-on-year
Portugal (ANA) of which       
Lisbon (LIS)10056,879+3.2%104,329+2.2%215,931+3.2%
Porto (OPO)10025,206+4.1%45,604+4.8%94,099+6.5%
Faro (FAO)10019,208+5.1%26,426+6.4%58,946+3.4%
Madeira1006,785-6.2%12,796-2.2%26,675-2.7%
Azores1008,180+5.2%13,654+5.6%29,105+4.8%
TOTAL 116,286+3.2%202,843+3,2%424,867+3.7%
United Kingdom       
London Gatwick (LGW)5075,675+1.5%136,917+2.3%282,824+0.4%
Belfast (BFS)10013,415+5.0%24,762+8.7%50,842+10.7%
TOTAL 89,090+2.0%161,679+3.2%333,666+1.9%
Japon (Kansai Airports)       
Kansai (KIX)4052,387+9.3%102,329+7.3%193,986+1.6%
Itami (ITM)4034,579+0.7%68,473+0.4%138,447+0.2%
Kobé (UKB)407,520+5.7%14,623+6,2%29,890+6.3%
TOTAL 94,486+5.7%185,425+4.5%362,323+1.4%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)       
Santiago (SCL)4035,480+8.1%78,900+7.8%156,938+6.6%
TOTAL 35,480+8.1%78,900+7.8%156,938+6.6%
France       
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 3132,541+2.9%61,416+3.4%124,470+3.8%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE)8518,415+15.3%30,730+10.8%61,625+9.3%
Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)85462+10.5%920+6.0%1,711-0.5%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS)493,660+9.7%6,707+7.4%13,588+5.1%
Dinard Bretagne (DNR)49370-20.3%527-32.1%1,350-26.2%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)100410-24.9%3,054-7.1%3,941-4.9%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)100827-7.9%5,227-0.9%6,837+1.1%
Toulon Hyères (TLN)1003,264-4.3%4,894+5.0%11,335+5.4%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)1002,516+11.0%4,782+3.6%9,602+3.6%
Poitiers Biard (PIS)100798+1.0%1,449+1.4%2,768+3.7%
TOTAL 63,263+5.9%119,706+4.7%237,227+4.8%


Commercial flightsVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2019% change
Q2 2019/
Q2 2018		H1 2019% change
H1 2019/H1 2018 		Rolling
12-month period		Year-on-year
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)       
Phnom Penh (PNH)7013,332+7.1%27,193+7.5%54,116+13.9%
Siem Reap (REP)709,160-3.7%21,497-6.5%42,817-5.0%
Sihanoukville (KOS)704,136+215.7%7,656+128.8%12,584+86.3%
TOTAL 26,628+14.4%56,346+9.1%109,517+10.2%
United States of America of which       
Orlando-Sanford (SFB)1007,056+17.5%12,900+12.0%23,509+8.8%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR)MC*37,246+9.1%70,455+4.4%136,024+1.5%
Atlantic City  (ACY)MC*2,055-1.1%4,279+0.1%8,376-6.1%
TOTAL 46,357+9.8%87,634+5.2%167,909+2.1%
Brazil       
Salvador (SSA)10016,125-7.1%37,323-4.1%79,859+1.8%
TOTAL 16,125-7.1%37,323-4.1%79,859+1.8%
Serbia       
Belgrade (BEG)10018,071+3.7%31,640+2.9%68,346+4.1%
TOTAL 18,071+3.7%31,640+2.9%68,346+4.1%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which       
Saint-Domingue (SDQ)10010,390+16.4%20,602+18.0%40,656+12.4%
Puerto Plata (POP)1001,449-5.2%3,796-7.5%6,338-11.6%
Samana (AZS)100306-0.6%796-2.5%1,385+6.1%
La Isabela (JBQ)1002,312+22.4%4,913+27.4%9,452+21.1%
TOTAL 14,483+12.8%30,239+13.2%58,187+9.1%
Sweden       
Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)904,034+2.8%6,731+0.9%13,891+0.1%
TOTAL 4,034+2.8%6,731+0.9%13,891+0.1%
Costa Rica       
Liberia (LIR)453,378+7.0%8,052+8.7%13,514+2.3%
TOTAL 3,378+7.0%8,052+8.7%13,514+2.3%
        
        
Total VINCI Airports 527,681+5.1%1,006,518+4.5%2,026,245+3.6%

*MC : Management Contract




1 Data at 100% estimated at 11 July 2019. Data for 2019 and 2018 includes full-year airport passenger numbers. This total takes into account traffic at London Gatwick airport, which joined the VINCI Airports network in May 2019.








