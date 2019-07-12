Rueil Malmaison, 12 July 2019

VINCI Airports – Q2 2019 traffic

Passenger traffic up 7.3% in the 2nd quarter (+6.7% in the 1st half of 2019)

Sustained growth in virtually all countries of operation

Ever-increasing number of destinations to better serve regions and countries

Continued sustained growth in passenger numbers at facilities managed by VINCI Airports

During the second quarter of 2019, passenger numbers across the VINCI Airports network increased by 7.3% compared to the second quarter of 2018, with a total of 66.2 million passengers handled by 46 airports1 in the network.

The quarter saw high rates of growth in most of VINCI Airports’ countries of operation.

Over the first half of 2019, traffic grew by 6.7%.

These good results reflect in particular the opening of numerous new airline links, often for the first time, between VINCI Airports facilities and world capitals.

In Portugal, for instance, where passenger numbers rose 7.8% in the second quarter across the 10 facilities operated by VINCI Airports, Qatar Airways opened the first direct link between Lisbon and Doha in June, while TAP Air Portugal introduced its first service to Washington DC.

In Serbia, work done by VINCI Airports with airlines since its arrival at the end of 2018 led to the return of Air France, which reopened its Paris–Belgrade service after a six-year absence. In addition, Wizz Air opened a new link between the Serbian capital and Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, which is also operated by VINCI Airports. Passenger numbers at Belgrade airport rose 7.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

In Japan, the Kansai airports recorded 7.6% growth in passenger numbers compared with the second quarter of 2018. Since 31 March 2019, British Airways, under a codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines, has been operating a direct service between Kansai International Airport and London Heathrow, following 21 years of absence. Of particular note was the exceptional effort made by the Kansai airports during the G20 in Osaka on 28 and 29 June: over 30,000 participants, including 37 heads of state, heads of governments, national delegations and major international organisations, were handled without interrupting day-to-day operations.

In Cambodia, the three facilities operated by VINCI Airports posted again an excellent performance, with growth of 25.1% in the second quarter. In June, Emirates opened a new daily service between Phnom Penh and Dubai, while Citilink inaugurated the first direct flight between Phnom Penh and Jakarta.

In France, Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, where passenger numbers rose 7.7%, received the ACI Best Airport Award for the 10-15 million passenger category at the end of June, rewarding VINCI Airports’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for air travel while enhancing quality of service. Nantes airport continued its sound growth (+20.5%), driven mainly by the opening of an easyJet base in April. Other French airports in the VINCI Airports network also broadened their range of destinations, including Clermont-Ferrand (+3.4%), which has a new, regular service to Lisbon operated by Ryanair.

In the United Kingdom, passenger numbers at London Gatwick airport, which joined the VINCI Airports network in May 2019, rose 1.7% in the second quarter to 12.5 million. Belfast Airport saw its traffic increase by 5.6% over the period.

In Brazil, the cessation of domestic flights by Avianca Brasil after it filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2018 resulted in an occasional decline in Salvador airport passenger numbers (-12.9%) in the second quarter. VINCI Airports’ commercial teams remain however confident in the Salvador de Bahia region’s growth potential, which has been boosted by the regional government’s recent decision to reduce the tax on domestic flights (ICMS) for airlines developing air travel in the State of Bahia.

In Dominican Republic, after a difficult year 2018, marked by the bankruptcy of several airlines, traffic is on the rise again in the six airports operated by VINCI Airports (+14.2% in the second quarter).

Nicolas Notebaert, President of VINCI Airports and chief executive officer of VINCI Concessions, said: “The development of new routes is central to the value creation project of VINCI Airports, which has adopted a proactive approach in partnership with airlines. By facilitating tourist, commercial and cultural exchanges, each new link helps to promote the host country and boost its economic growth.”





In thousands of passengers Q2 2019 % change

Q2 2019/

Q2 2018 H1 2019 % change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Rolling

12-month period Year-on-year VINCI Airports 66,181 +7.3% 123,436 +6,7% 249,079 +5.4% Portugal (ANA) 16,448 +7.8% 27,462 +7,2% 57,158 +6.0% United Kingdom 14,311 +2.1% 25,327 +3,3% 53,170 +2.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) 13,026 +7.6% 25,605 +6,0% 49,779 +2.5% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) 5,622 +13.3% 12,562 +11,3% 24,576 +9.3% France 5,888 +10.6% 10,509 +10,1% 20,884 +9.7% Cambodia

(Cambodia Airports) 2,782 +25.1% 6,006 +15,5% 11,360 +16.1% United States 2,705 +9.5% 5,000 +6,0% 9,811 +6.6% Brazil 1,508 -12.9% 3,731 -3,3% 7,889 +1.0% Serbia 1,577 +7.4% 2,611 +5,9% 5,787 +5.2% Dominican Republic

(Aerodom) 1,360 +14.2% 2,821 +9,5% 5,264 +4.9% Sweden 664 +4.7% 1,063 +2,3% 2,219 +1.1% Costa Rica 291 +5.6% 740 +8,3% 1,182 +7.7%

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 46 airports located in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 240 million passengers in 2018 (including traffic at London Gatwick). Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability, international network and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and new-build construction projects. In 2018, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €3.6 billion, for consolidated revenue of €1.6 billion. More comprehensive information is available on www.vinci-airports.com



About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com







Appendix – Passengers and commercial movements at 30 June 2019

Passenger numbers by airport

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2019 % change

Q2 2019/

Q2 2018 H1 2019 % change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Rolling

12-month period Year-on-year Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,358 +8.5% 14,612 +6.6% 29,941 +6.0% Porto (OPO) 100 3,546 +10.3% 6,153 +9.9% 12,495 +9.9% Faro (FAO) 100 2,960 +5.0% 3,973 +6.8% 8,937 +2.9% Madeira 100 899 +0.3% 1,631 +2.1% 3,379 +0.9% Azores 100 684 +9.2% 1,092 +8.3% 2,402 +6.2% TOTAL 16,448 +7.8% 27,462 +7.2% 57,158 +6.0% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 12,547 +1.7% 22,220 +2.7% 46,647 +1.9% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,764 +5.6% 3,107 +8.2% 6,523 +10.6% TOTAL 14,311 +2.1% 25,327 +3.3% 53,170 +2.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 8,174 +9.7% 16,130 +7.7% 30,116 +1.6% Itami (ITM) 40 4,060 +4.7% 7,902 +3.6% 16,461 +4.5% Kobé (UKB) 40 792 +1.6% 1,573 +1.4% 3,203 +1.7% TOTAL 13,026 +7.6% 25,605 +6.0% 49,779 +2.5% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,622 +13.3% 12,562 +11.3% 24,576 +9.3% TOTAL 5,622 +13.3% 12,562 +11.3% 24,576 +9.3% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 3,132 +7.6% 5,695 +8.6% 11,499 +7.9% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 2,115 +20.5% 3,365 +18.1% 6,715 +14.9% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 6 +1.9% 11 -1.2% 21 +4.3% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 240 +2.2% 419 +8.6% 890 +15.0% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 33 -2.9% 44 -8.7% 104 -11.7% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 32 -32.3% 262 -13.2% 316 -11.2% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 21 +12.2% 182 +1.5% 208 +2.8% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 148 -7.9% 254 +2.2% 576 +9.0% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 123 +3.4% 216 +1.9% 435 +4.8% Poitiers Biard (PIS) 100 39 +2.1% 60 +3.5% 121 +1.1% TOTAL 5,888 +10.6% 10,509 +10.1% 20,884 +9.7%

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2019 % change

Q2 2019/

Q2 2018 H1 2019 % change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Rolling

12-month period Year-on-year Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,444 +15.2% 3,024 +15.5% 5 ,829 +19.5% Siem Reap (REP) 70 903 +4.3% 2,227 -4.8% 4,367 -2.2% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 435 +314.3% 755 +210.9% 1,163 +165.5% TOTAL 2,782 +25.1% 6,006 +15.5% 11,360 +16.1% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 942 +10.4% 1,707 +5.2% 3,178 +4.2% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,479 +10.3% 2,689 +7.3% 5,452 +8.4% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 285 +2.8% 605 +2.6% 1,181 +4.7% TOTAL 2,705 +9.5% 5,000 +6.0% 9,811 +6.6% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 1,508 -12.9% 3,731 -3.3% 7,889 +1.0% TOTAL 1,508 -12.9% 3,731 -3.3% 7,889 +1.0% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,577 +7.4% 2,611 +5.9% 5,787 +5.2% TOTAL 1 577 +7.4% 2,611 +5.9% 5,787 +5.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,104 +17.1% 2,133 +13.2% 4,135 +7.0% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 199 +0.1% 544 -2.7% 886 -6.5% Samana (AZS) 100 36 -3.9% 104 -4.3% 174 +5.8% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 21 +89.5% 39 +92.8% 68 +82.1% TOTAL 1,360 +14.2% 2,821 +9.5% 5,264 +4.9% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 664 +4.7% 1,063 +2.3% 2,219 +1.1% TOTAL 664 +4.7% 1,063 +2.3% 2,219 +1.1% Costa Rica Liberia (LIR) 45 291 +5.6% 740 +8.3% 1,182 +7.7% TOTAL 291 +5.6% 740 +8.3% 1,182 +7.7% Total VINCI Airports 66,181 +7.3% 123,436 +6.7% 249,079 +5.4%

*MC : Management Contract



Commercial movements by airport

Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2019 % change

Q2 2019/

Q2 2018 H1 2019 % change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Rolling

12-month period Year-on-year Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 56,879 +3.2% 104,329 +2.2% 215,931 +3.2% Porto (OPO) 100 25,206 +4.1% 45,604 +4.8% 94,099 +6.5% Faro (FAO) 100 19,208 +5.1% 26,426 +6.4% 58,946 +3.4% Madeira 100 6,785 -6.2% 12,796 -2.2% 26,675 -2.7% Azores 100 8,180 +5.2% 13,654 +5.6% 29,105 +4.8% TOTAL 116,286 +3.2% 202,843 +3,2% 424,867 +3.7% United Kingdom London Gatwick (LGW) 50 75,675 +1.5% 136,917 +2.3% 282,824 +0.4% Belfast (BFS) 100 13,415 +5.0% 24,762 +8.7% 50,842 +10.7% TOTAL 89,090 +2.0% 161,679 +3.2% 333,666 +1.9% Japon (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 52,387 +9.3% 102,329 +7.3% 193,986 +1.6% Itami (ITM) 40 34,579 +0.7% 68,473 +0.4% 138,447 +0.2% Kobé (UKB) 40 7,520 +5.7% 14,623 +6,2% 29,890 +6.3% TOTAL 94,486 +5.7% 185,425 +4.5% 362,323 +1.4% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 35,480 +8.1% 78,900 +7.8% 156,938 +6.6% TOTAL 35,480 +8.1% 78,900 +7.8% 156,938 +6.6% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 32,541 +2.9% 61,416 +3.4% 124,470 +3.8% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 18,415 +15.3% 30,730 +10.8% 61,625 +9.3% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 462 +10.5% 920 +6.0% 1,711 -0.5% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 3,660 +9.7% 6,707 +7.4% 13,588 +5.1% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 370 -20.3% 527 -32.1% 1,350 -26.2% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 410 -24.9% 3,054 -7.1% 3,941 -4.9% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 827 -7.9% 5,227 -0.9% 6,837 +1.1% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 3,264 -4.3% 4,894 +5.0% 11,335 +5.4% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 2,516 +11.0% 4,782 +3.6% 9,602 +3.6% Poitiers Biard (PIS) 100 798 +1.0% 1,449 +1.4% 2,768 +3.7% TOTAL 63,263 +5.9% 119,706 +4.7% 237,227 +4.8%





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2019 % change

Q2 2019/

Q2 2018 H1 2019 % change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Rolling

12-month period Year-on-year Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 13,332 +7.1% 27,193 +7.5% 54,116 +13.9% Siem Reap (REP) 70 9,160 -3.7% 21,497 -6.5% 42,817 -5.0% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 4,136 +215.7% 7,656 +128.8% 12,584 +86.3% TOTAL 26,628 +14.4% 56,346 +9.1% 109,517 +10.2% United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 7,056 +17.5% 12,900 +12.0% 23,509 +8.8% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 37,246 +9.1% 70,455 +4.4% 136,024 +1.5% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,055 -1.1% 4,279 +0.1% 8,376 -6.1% TOTAL 46,357 +9.8% 87,634 +5.2% 167,909 +2.1% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 16,125 -7.1% 37,323 -4.1% 79,859 +1.8% TOTAL 16,125 -7.1% 37,323 -4.1% 79,859 +1.8% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 18,071 +3.7% 31,640 +2.9% 68,346 +4.1% TOTAL 18,071 +3.7% 31,640 +2.9% 68,346 +4.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 10,390 +16.4% 20,602 +18.0% 40,656 +12.4% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,449 -5.2% 3,796 -7.5% 6,338 -11.6% Samana (AZS) 100 306 -0.6% 796 -2.5% 1,385 +6.1% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 2,312 +22.4% 4,913 +27.4% 9,452 +21.1% TOTAL 14,483 +12.8% 30,239 +13.2% 58,187 +9.1% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 4,034 +2.8% 6,731 +0.9% 13,891 +0.1% TOTAL 4,034 +2.8% 6,731 +0.9% 13,891 +0.1% Costa Rica Liberia (LIR) 45 3,378 +7.0% 8,052 +8.7% 13,514 +2.3% TOTAL 3,378 +7.0% 8,052 +8.7% 13,514 +2.3% Total VINCI Airports 527,681 +5.1% 1,006,518 +4.5% 2,026,245 +3.6%

*MC : Management Contract









1 Data at 100% estimated at 11 July 2019. Data for 2019 and 2018 includes full-year airport passenger numbers. This total takes into account traffic at London Gatwick airport, which joined the VINCI Airports network in May 2019.







Attachment