Rueil Malmaison, 17 July 2019

VINCI Construction is awarded a contract to build an LNG tank in Canada

An EPC* contract to deliver a 225,000 m 3 LNG tank within four years

A Joint Venture composed of Entrepose Contracting and VINCI Construction Grands Projets, both subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, has been awarded a major contract. Worth CAD $400 million (about €270 million), the contract covers the engineering, procurement and construction of a 225,000 m3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tank in Canada.

“The strong co-operation between Entrepose Contracting and VINCI Construction Grands Projets has a unique track record of construction in harsh climates. We are proud to bring our proven LNG tank expertise to Canada,” said Gaël Cailleaux, Managing Director of Entrepose Contracting.

“Together with Entrepose Contracting, we intend to establish the highest standards for safety and quality on site for this project. Our major project management expertise will be an asset in conducting this ambitious project,” said Patrick Kadri, CEO and Chairman of VINCI Construction Grands Projets.

Having built 14 LNG tanks throughout the world over the last 10 years, VINCI Construction has earned a strong reputation for conducting projects for oil and gas majors. Recently, VINCI Construction successfully completed major LNG tank projects like the Yamal LNG in Siberia, Russia and Wheatstone Project in Australia.

