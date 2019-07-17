Log in
Vinci : Construction is awarded a contract to build an LNG tank in Canada

07/17/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 17 July 2019

VINCI Construction is awarded a contract to build an LNG tank in Canada

  • An EPC* contract to deliver a 225,000 m3 LNG tank within four years
  • A CAD $400 million (about €270 million) contract

             

A Joint Venture composed of Entrepose Contracting and VINCI Construction Grands Projets, both subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, has been awarded a major contract. Worth CAD $400 million (about €270 million), the contract covers the engineering, procurement and construction of a 225,000 m3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tank in Canada.

“The strong co-operation between Entrepose Contracting and VINCI Construction Grands Projets has a unique track record of construction in harsh climates. We are proud to bring our proven LNG tank expertise to Canada,” said Gaël Cailleaux, Managing Director of Entrepose Contracting.

“Together with Entrepose Contracting, we intend to establish the highest standards for safety and quality on site for this project. Our major project management expertise will be an asset in conducting this ambitious project,” said Patrick Kadri, CEO and Chairman of VINCI Construction Grands Projets.

Having built 14 LNG tanks throughout the world over the last 10 years, VINCI Construction has earned a strong reputation for conducting projects for oil and gas majors. Recently, VINCI Construction successfully completed major LNG tank projects like the Yamal LNG in Siberia, Russia and Wheatstone Project in Australia.

* Engineering, Procurement and Construction

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI Construction
VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 70,000 employees and nearly 700 companies generating revenue of €14.2 billion in 2018. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines.
www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large.
www.vinci.com

Attachment

