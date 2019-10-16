Log in
Vinci : Construction wins a contract for the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant in Greater Vancouver, Canada

10/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 16 October 2019

VINCI Construction wins a contract for the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant
in Greater Vancouver, Canada

  • Construction of two access shafts and two tunnels
  • Contract with a value of CAD 184 million, about €126 million

             

VINCI Construction, via its subsidiary Bessac1 and in a general partnership with the Canadian Pomerleau company, has won a contract to build new pipelines for the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant near Vancouver.

The CAD 184 million (about €126 million) contract covers construction of:

  • two 40 metre deep access shafts with 16 and 7 metre diameters respectively,
  • two segment-lined tunnels with lengths of 580 and 200 metres and an inside diameter of 4.2 metres,
  • a riser in the Fraser River,
  • refurbishment of the existing diffuser following commissioning of the new 280 metre long, 2.5 metre diameter diffuser buried in the riverbed,
  • a new water control system connected to the existing structures.

The project, set for handover at the end of 2023, is financed by Metro-Vancouver, which comprises 21 municipalities, one Electoral Area and one Treaty First Nation.

It is part of the expansion of the Annacis Island wastewater treatment facility, one of the region’s largest, with a treatment capacity of nearly 175 million cubic metres per year, equivalent to the consumption of a population of one million.

This is the Bessac's first contract in British Columbia, a Canadian province offering excellent prospects for the future.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI Construction
VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 70,000 employees and 700 companies generating revenue of €14.2 billion in 2018. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines.
www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing close to 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large.
www.vinci.com

1 Bessac (Soletanche Bachy) specialises in tunnel and microtunnel construction and works on complex projects both within and outside France.



Attachment

