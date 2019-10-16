Rueil Malmaison, 16 October 2019

VINCI Construction wins a contract for the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant

in Greater Vancouver, Canada

Construction of two access shafts and two tunnels

Contract with a value of CAD 184 million, about €126 million

VINCI Construction, via its subsidiary Bessac1 and in a general partnership with the Canadian Pomerleau company, has won a contract to build new pipelines for the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant near Vancouver.

The CAD 184 million (about €126 million) contract covers construction of:

two 40 metre deep access shafts with 16 and 7 metre diameters respectively,

two segment-lined tunnels with lengths of 580 and 200 metres and an inside diameter of 4.2 metres,

a riser in the Fraser River,

refurbishment of the existing diffuser following commissioning of the new 280 metre long, 2.5 metre diameter diffuser buried in the riverbed,

a new water control system connected to the existing structures.

The project, set for handover at the end of 2023, is financed by Metro-Vancouver, which comprises 21 municipalities, one Electoral Area and one Treaty First Nation.

It is part of the expansion of the Annacis Island wastewater treatment facility, one of the region’s largest, with a treatment capacity of nearly 175 million cubic metres per year, equivalent to the consumption of a population of one million.

This is the Bessac's first contract in British Columbia, a Canadian province offering excellent prospects for the future.

1 Bessac (Soletanche Bachy) specialises in tunnel and microtunnel construction and works on complex projects both within and outside France.







