VINCI

(DG)
03/19 01:28:58 pm
85.69 EUR   -1.23%
01:00pVINCI : Death of Serge Michel
GL
03/18Macron woos East Africa but French companies struggle to make inroads
RE
03/18VINCI : Names Arnaud Grison as CEO of Energy Business
DJ
Vinci : Death of Serge Michel

03/19/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 19 March 2019

Death of Serge Michel

VINCI is very sad to announce the death of Serge Michel, the former chairman of our group (formerly SGE) and a member of our Board of Directors.

Serge Michel passed on 15 March 2019, aged 92. His entire career was spent in the building and public works sector. In 1981, Compagnie Saint-Gobain acquired from Compagnie Générale d’Electricité its majority stake in SGE – Société Générale d’Entreprises, which became VINCI in 2000. At the time, Serge Michel was head of Sogea and of the Saint-Gobain company-sector branch. He was the natural choice to become chairman and CEO of SGE and he efficiently set about restructuring and reorganising the set of companies, which became one of the French leaders in building and public works.

In 1991, Serge Michel left all operational responsibilities in the SGE Group, which by then was a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale des Eaux. However, he remained a member of its Board of Directors until 2006. Throughout those years, he never ceased to work for the Group and give it the full benefit of his expertise of the industry and its players.

Once he had left behind his operational responsibilities, Serge Michel – always the entrepreneur – set up Soficot, which worked in three activities: document management, catering (including Paris’s well-known Pavillon Ledoyen), and consultancy for companies, to which he brought his experience and knowledge of the business world, as well as his exceptional intuition.

Xavier Huillard, chairman and CEO of VINCI, said: “Serge Michel was an exceptional entrepreneur who never stopped learning. He knew how to build relations, which enabled him to find the best talents, to relate and to exchange, and always with great kindness.”

VINCI and all its people would like to express their recognition of Serge Michel and pass on their sincere sympathies to his family and friends.

CONTACT PRESSE
Service de presse VINCI
Tél. : +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

A propos de VINCI
VINCI est un acteur mondial des métiers des concessions et du contracting, employant plus de 210 000 collaborateurs dans une centaine de pays. Sa mission est de concevoir, financer, construire et gérer des infrastructures et des équipements qui contribuent à l’amélioration de la vie quotidienne et à la mobilité de chacun. Parce que sa vision de la réussite est globale et va au-delà de ses résultats économiques, VINCI s’engage sur la performance environnementale, sociale et sociétale de ses activités. Parce que ses réalisations sont d’utilité publique, VINCI considère l’écoute et le dialogue avec l’ensemble des parties prenantes de ses projets comme une condition nécessaire à l’exercice de ses métiers. L’ambition de VINCI est ainsi de créer de la valeur à long terme pour ses clients, ses actionnaires, ses salariés, ses partenaires et pour la société en général. www.vinci.com

