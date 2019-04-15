Vinci : Denial

Rueil-Malmaison, 15 April 2019

Denial



VINCI formally denies the rumours appearing in the press that discussions are taking place with the State on the compensation payments for termination of the airports concession agreement in the Grand Ouest region of France.

VINCI also denies that it has made any request for an amount of compensation.

Furthermore, the concession company has not received any notice of termination of the concession agreement, though the State’s unilateral decision to abandon the Notre-Dame-des-Landes project dates back to January 2018.

