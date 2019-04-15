Log in
Vinci : Denial

04/15/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

Rueil-Malmaison, 15 April 2019

Denial


VINCI formally denies the rumours appearing in the press that discussions are taking place with the State on the compensation payments for termination of the airports concession agreement in the Grand Ouest region of France.

VINCI also denies that it has made any request for an amount of compensation.

Furthermore, the concession company has not received any notice of termination of the concession agreement, though the State’s unilateral decision to abandon the Notre-Dame-des-Landes project dates back to January 2018.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Attachment

