Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 03 June to 07 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:53am EDT


SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 03 June to 07 June 2019

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)		4

Amounts

(in €)		5
Purpose of redemption		6
Market
 

03/06/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

04/06/19

 		 

295 307		 

87.5768		 

25 862 068.97		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

OTC
 

05/06/19

 		 

NONE 		 

-		 

-		 

-.		 

-
 

06/06/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

07/06/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

295 307		 

-		 

25 862 068.97		 

-		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
11:53aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 03 June to 07 June 201..
GL
06/18VINCI : Construction launches Concreative, its new subsidiary focused on 3D prin..
GL
06/08VINCI : Airports Reduces the Carbon Footprint of its Network Airports by 19%
AQ
06/05VINCI : Gets Czech Railway Contract
DJ
06/05VINCI : Eurovia wins a contract to refurbish a railway line section east of Prag..
GL
06/05VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 13 May to 31 May 2019
AQ
05/28E-DF, EOLE-LA DFENSE PROJECT CONCRET : results of VINCIs investigation
AQ
05/27&LDQUO;E-DÉF, EOLE-LA DÉFENSE&RDQUO; : results of VINCI's investigation
GL
05/24VINCI : SSP and Duty Free Americas partner for F&B openings at Salvador Bahia Ai..
AQ
05/24VINCI : Chef Tereza Paim's new restaurant to open at Salvador Bahia Airport
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 177 M
EBIT 2019 5 449 M
Net income 2019 3 241 M
Debt 2019 19 084 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,99
P/E ratio 2020 14,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 55 640 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 97,3 €
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI28.69%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.05%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.70%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-1.22%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.01%20 495
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-9.02%18 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About