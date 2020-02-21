Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 10 February to 14 February 2020

02/21/2020

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 10 February to 14 February 2020

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days 		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 		4

Amounts

(in €) 		5
Purpose of redemption 		6
Market
 

10/02/2020

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

11/02/2020

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

12/02/2020

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

13/02/2020

  		 

197 768

  		 

103.6153 		 

20 491 803.27 		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan. 		 

OTC
 

14/02/2020

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)  

197 768

  		 

- 		 

20 491 803.27 		 

- 		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

 

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 678 M
EBIT 2020 6 014 M
Net income 2020 3 532 M
Debt 2020 20 440 M
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 58 397 M
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI6.26%63 023
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.38%32 455
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%25 006
FERROVIAL10.34%23 787
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.43%18 124
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.50%17 685
