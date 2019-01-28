Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI (DG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 14 January to 18 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:30am EST



SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2018)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 14 January to 18 January 2019

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 23 march 2018

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)		45
Purpose of redemption		6
Market
 

14/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

15/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

16/01/19

 		 

230 183		 

72.4062		 

16 666 666.67		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

OTC
 

17/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

18/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

230 183		 

-		 

16 666 666.67		 

-		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
02:30aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 14 January to 18 Janua..
GL
01/27VINCI : International investors commend VINCI's action on climate change
GL
01/25VINCI : Digging Deep into the 37.044385 ROIC Score For VINCI SA
AQ
01/21VINCI : Greek Terna signs 262mn agreement with Vinci on the upgrade of Belgrade..
AQ
01/16French 'yellow vest' protests put brakes on Vinci's traffic growth
RE
01/15Germany to permanently nationalise truck toll company
RE
01/14VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 07 January to 11 Janua..
AQ
01/14VINCI : VINCI successfully issued a 950 million bond at 10 years
GL
01/11VINCI : Airports – Q4 and FY 2018 traffic
PU
01/11VINCI : VINCI Airports - Q4 and FY 2018 traffic
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 157 M
EBIT 2018 4 948 M
Net income 2018 2 994 M
Debt 2018 15 475 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 45 968 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 94,2 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI6.69%52 426
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION6.14%37 661
LARSEN & TOUBRO-10.58%25 426
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.83%22 976
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.58%22 534
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-6.72%20 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.