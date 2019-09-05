Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 26 August to 30 August 2019

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 26 August to 30 August 2019

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

Trading days 2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5

Purpose of redemption 6

Market



26/08/19







27/08/19







28/08/19







157 257



96.3487



15 151 515.15



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



OTC



29/08/19







30/08/19







- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



157 257



-



15 151 515.15



(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

