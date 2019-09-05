Log in
VINCI

(DG)
Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 26 August to 30 August 2019

09/05/2019 | 11:45am EDT

     SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 26 August to 30 August 2019

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)		4

Amounts

(in €)		5
Purpose of redemption		6
Market
 

26/08/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

27/08/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

28/08/19

 		 

157 257		 

96.3487		 

15 151 515.15		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

OTC
 

29/08/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

30/08/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

  157 257		 

-		 

15 151 515.15		 

-		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 549 M
EBIT 2019 5 562 M
Net income 2019 3 293 M
Debt 2019 20 832 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 56 612 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI39.82%62 417
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.40%33 963
LARSEN & TOUBRO-9.96%25 533
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%21 572
FERROVIAL48.06%21 206
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-11.73%19 197
