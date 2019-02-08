Log in
VINCI (DG)
Vinci : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 28 January to 01 February 2019

02/08/2019


SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2018)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 28 January to 01 February 2019

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2018

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)		4

Amounts

(in €)		5
Purpose of redemption		6
Market
 

28/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

29/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

30/01/19

 		 

219 858 		 

75.8065		 

16 666 666.67		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

OTC
 

31/01/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

01/02/19

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

219 858		 

-		 

16 666 666.67		 

-		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

Attachment

