VINCI

(DG)
Vinci : Energies Business Buys German Telecom Infrastructure Company

09/30/2019

By Cristina Roca

Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Monday that its Vinci Energies business has acquired German telecommunications infrastructure company OFM.

No financial details were disclosed.

OFM's activities are mainly focused on developing fibre-optic networks and posted revenue of 78 million euros ($85.3 million) in 2018.

"With this latest acquisition, VINCI Energies is taking positions in Germany in the buoyant market for fast communications infrastructure and business networks," the French company said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 655 M
EBIT 2019 5 562 M
Net income 2019 3 291 M
Debt 2019 21 045 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 54 966 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 101,32  €
Last Close Price 97,02  €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI34.71%60 177
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 242
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD2.10%29 341
FERROVIAL48.86%21 170
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.82%20 186
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-13.45%19 743
