Vinci : Energies Business Buys German Telecom Infrastructure Company

By Cristina Roca



Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Monday that its Vinci Energies business has acquired German telecommunications infrastructure company OFM.

No financial details were disclosed.

OFM's activities are mainly focused on developing fibre-optic networks and posted revenue of 78 million euros ($85.3 million) in 2018.

"With this latest acquisition, VINCI Energies is taking positions in Germany in the buoyant market for fast communications infrastructure and business networks," the French company said.

