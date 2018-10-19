Vinci : Energies, Eiffage Energie Systemes JV Wins Paris Transit Contract

By Anthony Shevlin



A joint venture led by Vinci Vinci Energies via its subsidiary SDEL Transport Grands Projets, in partnership with Eiffage Eiffage Energie Systemes, has won the contract to implement the electrical structure of the Grand Paris Express Line 15 South.

In a joint statement, the companies said the contract for the Alise joint venture is worth 71 million euros ($81.6 million).

Within the joint venture, Axians Rail Ile-de-France will also roll out the optical infrastructure of the Line 15 South multiservice data-transmission network.

