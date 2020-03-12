Log in
Vinci : English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

03/12/2020

Rueil Malmaison, 12 March 2020

English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

The 2019 Universel Registration Document is now available in English on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel.: +33 1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 808 M
EBIT 2020 6 008 M
Net income 2020 3 546 M
Debt 2020 20 522 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 42 593 M
