Vinci : English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Rueil Malmaison, 12 March 2020

English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

The 2019 Universel Registration Document is now available in English on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large.

