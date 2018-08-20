Vinci : Eurovia signs an agreement with Salini Impregilo Group to acquire the Asphalt Plants & Paving business of Lane Construction in the United States

20. 08. 2018 - 08:00 - Akquisitionen - Staaten von Amerika

· By acquiring one of the larger hot-mix asphalt producers in the United States,

· Eurovia doubles its size in the country, becoming one of the larger asphalt producers on the East Coast

Eurovia has signed an agreement with Salini Impregilo Group to acquire the Lane Asphalt Plants & Paving division of its subsidary Lane Construction, whose operations cover industrial and roadworks activities, for a total consideration of $555 million. These operations, based in 10 states, on the East Coast and in Texas, generate over $600 million in annual revenue and include approximately 40 asphalt-production plants and several quarries.

This acquisition complements Eurovia's current operations in the United States where its subsidiaries Hubbard Construction and Blythe Construction operate in the Southeastern states of Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

As a result of this acquisition, subject to regulatory approval in the United States, Eurovia becomes one of the larger asphalt producers on the East Coast with a total revenue of about 1.2 billion dollars.

About Eurovia

Eurovia is a VINCI Group subsidiary and global leader in transport infrastructure and urban development. It builds roads, motorways, railways, airports and tramways, and develops industrial, commercial and urban facilities. It also delivers all the related services, including demolition, deconstruction, drainage, earthworks, utility networks, signage, bridges, tunnels and noise barriers. Eurovia's network of industrial plants producing aggregates and other supplies for road and rail construction spans the entire supply chain. The company is operating in 16 countries, employs 39,500 people and generated €8.1 billion in revenue in 2017.

www.eurovia.com

