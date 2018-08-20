Log in
Vinci : Eurovia signs an agreement with Salini Impregilo Group to acquire the Asphalt Plants & Paving business of Lane Construction in the United States

08/20/2018 | 08:16am CEST

20. 08. 2018 - 08:00 - Akquisitionen - Staaten von Amerika

· By acquiring one of the larger hot-mix asphalt producers in the United States,
· Eurovia doubles its size in the country, becoming one of the larger asphalt producers on the East Coast

Eurovia has signed an agreement with Salini Impregilo Group to acquire the Lane Asphalt Plants & Paving division of its subsidary Lane Construction, whose operations cover industrial and roadworks activities, for a total consideration of $555 million. These operations, based in 10 states, on the East Coast and in Texas, generate over $600 million in annual revenue and include approximately 40 asphalt-production plants and several quarries.

This acquisition complements Eurovia's current operations in the United States where its subsidiaries Hubbard Construction and Blythe Construction operate in the Southeastern states of Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

As a result of this acquisition, subject to regulatory approval in the United States, Eurovia becomes one of the larger asphalt producers on the East Coast with a total revenue of about 1.2 billion dollars.

[Attachment]

About Eurovia
Eurovia is a VINCI Group subsidiary and global leader in transport infrastructure and urban development. It builds roads, motorways, railways, airports and tramways, and develops industrial, commercial and urban facilities. It also delivers all the related services, including demolition, deconstruction, drainage, earthworks, utility networks, signage, bridges, tunnels and noise barriers. Eurovia's network of industrial plants producing aggregates and other supplies for road and rail construction spans the entire supply chain. The company is operating in 16 countries, employs 39,500 people and generated €8.1 billion in revenue in 2017.
www.eurovia.com

Über uns
VINCI ist ein weltweit tätiger Konzessions- und Baukonzern. Er beschäftigt über 195.000 Mitarbeiter in rund hundert Ländern. Zu unserem Leistungsspektrum gehören Planung, Finanzierung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastrukturen und Einrichtungen, die zur Verbesserung des Alltags und der Mobilität der Menschen beitragen. Erfolg bedeutet für uns, dass die Gesamtleistung stimmt und nicht nur das Jahresergebnis. Dazu zählt unser Engagement zugunsten der Umwelt sowie der sozialen und gesellschaftlichen Performance unserer Unternehmensbereiche. Da die Leistungen des Konzerns sich durch ihren Nutzen für die Allgemeinheit auszeichnen, betrachten wir den Dialog mit allen Beteiligten und ein offenes Ohr für deren Belange als unerlässliche Voraussetzung unserer Tätigkeit. Unsere Ambition ist es, für unsere Kunden, Aktionäre, Mitarbeiter, Partner und die gesamte Gesellschaft auf Dauer Wert zu schaffen.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
