By Pietro Lombardi



Vinci Eurovia has signed an agreement with Italy's Salini Impregilo SpA to buy a division of the Italian company's subsidiary Lane Construction for a total consideration of $555 million, Vinci said Monday.

Eurovia will buy Lane Construction's Lane Asphalt Plants and Paving division, which's operations are based in the U.S., it said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval in the U.S.

