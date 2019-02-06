Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI (DG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/06 03:46:07 am
78.47 EUR   +0.58%
02:38aVINCI : French group Vinci confident on 2019 despite 'yellow vests' protests
RE
02:13aVINCI : Reports Rises in Key Metrics for 2018
DJ
01:31aVINCI : 2018 annual results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : French group Vinci confident on 2019 despite 'yellow vests' protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:38am EST
The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Vinci handed investors a 9 percent dividend hike and struck a confident note over its prospects for 2019 despite anti-government "yellow vests" protests that hit traffic on its French motorways in the final quarter of 2018.

Vinci, which is Europe's biggest construction and concessions group, predicted a further rise in net profit and revenue after posting 2018 earnings that were largely in line with forecasts.

Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said the 2018 performance reflected "the strength of the concessions-construction model both in France and abroad"

"The group is confident moving into 2019, and is projecting further growth in its revenue and net income," he added.

Net income rose 8.6 percent to 2.983 billion euros (£2.6 billion) in 2018, while operating profit grew 8.5 percent to 4.997 billion. Revenues rose 8.1 percent to 43.519 billion.

This compared with analyst expectations for 2.981 billion euros in net income, 4.950 billion in operating profit and 43.114 billion in revenue, in an Infront Data poll for Reuters.

Vinci also raised its dividend to 2.67 euros from 2.45 in 2017.

The company said its construction business, the biggest contributor to group revenue, had a 1.9 percent rise in revenue last year, while sales at its concessions arm rose 4.6 percent.

Vinci has been expanding into faster-growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways, as well as in energy engineering.

Vinci, which already runs 45 airports in 12 countries, bought a majority stake in Britain's Gatwick airport in December for 2.9 billion pounds. Gatwick will become part of the group in the second quarter of 2019.

Passenger numbers across all airports managed by the group rose 6.8 percent to over 195 million.

Vinci, which operates about half of France's motorway concessions, said motorway traffic nevertheless declined 0.5 percent in 2018 as result of the French protests, which have regularly seen demonstrators block roads.

Last month Vinci had already flagged that the anti-government protests would put a brake on its motorway traffic growth..

The disruptions led to a 8.9 percent fall in traffic in the fourth quarter. For 2019, Vinci said it expected traffic levels on its highway network "to track the economic activity in France, barring any exceptional items".

The "yellow vests" -- named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists must have in their cars -- have blocked roads and roundabouts since the middle of November, sometimes occupying highway toll booths and setting a number on fire.

Vinci shares have risen around 7 percent so far this year, having lost 15.4 percent last year.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
02:38aVINCI : French group Vinci confident on 2019 despite 'yellow vests' protests
RE
02:13aVINCI : Reports Rises in Key Metrics for 2018
DJ
01:31aVINCI : 2018 annual results
GL
02/05VINCI : Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires endowment fund starts its second call..
PU
02/01VINCI SA : annual earnings release
01/30VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 21 January to 25 Janua..
AQ
01/28VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 14 January to 18 Janua..
GL
01/27VINCI : International investors commend VINCI's action on climate change
GL
01/25VINCI : Digging Deep into the 37.044385 ROIC Score For VINCI SA
AQ
01/21VINCI : Greek Terna signs 262mn agreement with Vinci on the upgrade of Belgrade..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 212 M
EBIT 2018 4 940 M
Net income 2018 2 989 M
Debt 2018 15 546 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,67
P/E ratio 2019 13,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 46 674 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 94,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI8.33%53 171
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.54%38 171
LARSEN & TOUBRO-9.05%25 569
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.23%23 219
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 532
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-6.72%20 136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.