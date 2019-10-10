Vinci : Isabelle Spiegel is appointed Global Head of Environment for VINCI

Log in
10/10/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 10 October 2019

Isabelle Spiegel is appointed Global Head of Environment for VINCI

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI, has appointed Isabelle Spiegel to head the VINCI Environment Department. She will report to Pierre Coppey, Executive Vice-President of VINCI, and her assignment will be to implement VINCI’s new environment goals.

For the VINCI Group, taking into account the environment is essential at each project stage and throughout the life cycle of each structure. VINCI is developing day-to-day solutions that will help improve daily life for people in towns, cities and regions, and will also meet the big challenges facing urban development, digital transition and climate change.

Isabelle has over 20 years’ experience in the environment and sustainable development, in both consultancy and operational management. She is a graduate of the Ecole nationale supérieure des Mines de Douai engineering school and of the Technische Universität Berlin, and began her career at the Boulogne-sur-Mer Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Isabelle Spiegel provided consultancy services for almost 15 years to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) clients, in particular as part of audit assignments to check compliance with environmental regulations, reviews of environmental liabilities and due diligence for transactions or sustainability strategies.

She then spent two years in China to develop PwC’s business activities in Climate Change and Social Responsibility. On her return to France, Isabelle Spiegel directed international task forces preparing publications by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) on environmental impacts in the real estate and construction sectors.

In 2015, she joined the Arcadis engineering firm to head up its Environment activities in France and manage teams specialising in contaminated site remediation and in regulatory studies. She was also in charge of developing new service offerings embedding sustainability as part of the Innovation and Transformation unit of Arcadis’s Europe and Middle East region.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

