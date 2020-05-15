Vinci JV Wins EUR799 Million Construction Contract

By Olivia Bugault

Vinci SA said Friday that a joint venture, 75% of which is made up of its subsidiaries, has won a contract worth 799 million euros ($863 million) for the construction of the first section on a new line of the subway connecting Paris and its surrounding areas.

The construction-and-infrastructure company said the contract--part of the Grand Paris Express program--was awarded by Societe du Grand Paris is for the construction of 11.8 kilometers of tunnels and three stations for a line that will in part link Orly Airport to Massy-Palaiseau station.

"The Vinci Group is also working on other Grand Paris Express works packages through specialist activity subsidiaries of Vinci Construction, Eurovia and Vinci Energies," it said.

Spie Batignolles represents the remaining 25% of the joint venture, Vinci added.

