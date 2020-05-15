Log in
VINCI

Vinci JV Wins EUR799 Million Construction Contract

05/15/2020

By Olivia Bugault

Vinci SA said Friday that a joint venture, 75% of which is made up of its subsidiaries, has won a contract worth 799 million euros ($863 million) for the construction of the first section on a new line of the subway connecting Paris and its surrounding areas.

The construction-and-infrastructure company said the contract--part of the Grand Paris Express program--was awarded by Societe du Grand Paris is for the construction of 11.8 kilometers of tunnels and three stations for a line that will in part link Orly Airport to Massy-Palaiseau station.

"The Vinci Group is also working on other Grand Paris Express works packages through specialist activity subsidiaries of Vinci Construction, Eurovia and Vinci Energies," it said.

Spie Batignolles represents the remaining 25% of the joint venture, Vinci added.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PACKAGES LIMITED -0.08% 309.99 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
SPIE 1.57% 12.93 Real-time Quote.-29.90%
VINCI 0.27% 73 Real-time Quote.-26.46%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 47 605 M
EBIT 2019 5 607 M
Net income 2019 3 300 M
Debt 2019 21 678 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 40 359 M
