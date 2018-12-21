Log in
VINCI
Vinci : LISEA, the concession company operating the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line, finalises the refinancing of its commercial debt

12/21/2018

21. 12. 2018

· LISEA optimises its financing structure
· The project's environmental commitments have earned it the Green Bond label

LISEA, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary (33.4%) and the concession company that will be operating the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line until 2061, has refinanced €2.2 billion of the debt it raised from a pool of banks in 2011 to finance the construction of the rail line between Tours and Bordeaux.

This transaction encompasses a €1.3 billion bank loan maturing over 27 years, along with two fixed-rate tranches from institutional investors amounting to a total of €905 million and maturing over 30 and 35 years.

These two fixed-rate tranches have earned the Green Bond label from Vigeo, an independent rating agency, on account of LISEA's environmental commitments.

This refinancing operation is one of the largest in Europe this year enables LISEA to decrease its cost of debt and extend its average maturity benefiting from these long-term resources at an attractive cost.

Financial closing is expected at the beginning of 2019.

The South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line opened to traffic on 2 July 2017 and has shortened travel times between Paris and Bordeaux to two hours.

About VINCI Concessions
VINCI Concessions is an international leader in airport, motorway and railway concessions, and operating in 20 countries. We leverage our integrated concession and construction model, along with our expertise in design, financing, programme management, operation and maintenance, to serve awarding authorities and partners for the long term, by delivering high-profile assets and growth on each of the projects they entrust us with. Our 17,000 employees are committed to the highest standards of excellence and to providing our customers with unsurpassed services on all the infrastructure we operate.
www.vinci-concessions.com

Über uns
VINCI ist ein weltweit tätiger Konzessions- und Baukonzern. Er beschäftigt über 195.000 Mitarbeiter in rund hundert Ländern. Zu unserem Leistungsspektrum gehören Planung, Finanzierung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastrukturen und Einrichtungen, die zur Verbesserung des Alltags und der Mobilität der Menschen beitragen. Erfolg bedeutet für uns, dass die Gesamtleistung stimmt und nicht nur das Jahresergebnis. Dazu zählt unser Engagement zugunsten der Umwelt sowie der sozialen und gesellschaftlichen Performance unserer Unternehmensbereiche. Da die Leistungen des Konzerns sich durch ihren Nutzen für die Allgemeinheit auszeichnen, betrachten wir den Dialog mit allen Beteiligten und ein offenes Ohr für deren Belange als unerlässliche Voraussetzung unserer Tätigkeit. Unsere Ambition ist es, für unsere Kunden, Aktionäre, Mitarbeiter, Partner und die gesamte Gesellschaft auf Dauer Wert zu schaffen.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:49:01 UTC
