Vinci : LISEA, the concession company operating the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line, finalises the refinancing of its commercial debt

LISEA, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary (33.4%) and the concession company that will be operating the South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line until 2061, has refinanced €2.2 billion of the debt it raised from a pool of banks in 2011 to finance the construction of the rail line between Tours and Bordeaux.

This transaction encompasses a €1.3 billion bank loan maturing over 27 years, along with two fixed-rate tranches from institutional investors amounting to a total of €905 million and maturing over 30 and 35 years.

These two fixed-rate tranches have earned the Green Bond label from Vigeo, an independent rating agency, on account of LISEA's environmental commitments.

This refinancing operation is one of the largest in Europe this year enables LISEA to decrease its cost of debt and extend its average maturity benefiting from these long-term resources at an attractive cost.

Financial closing is expected at the beginning of 2019.

The South Europe Atlantic high-speed rail line opened to traffic on 2 July 2017 and has shortened travel times between Paris and Bordeaux to two hours.

