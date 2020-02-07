Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:29pm EST

Rueil Malmaison, 7 February 2020

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019

VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.

The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2019 and the report on the financial statements for 2019 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm

  

 About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VINCI
01:29pVINCI : Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December ..
GL
02/06EIFFAGE : Vinci Win Metro Contract Worth Over EUR68 Million
DJ
02/06VINCI : 100,000 employees in France become Group shareholders
GL
02/06VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 27 January to 31 January..
GL
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tiffany is part of LVMH, Tesla gives some bad news,..
02/05VINCI : Correction to Vinci Article
DJ
02/05VINCI : 2019 Revenue Increased, Raises Dividend
DJ
02/05VINCI : Annual results
CO
02/04VINCI : The PACBOAT R&D project for cleaner and greener ships
PU
01/31VINCI : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 299 M
EBIT 2020 5 991 M
Net income 2020 3 522 M
Debt 2020 20 658 M
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 57 453 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 107,30  €
Last Close Price 103,50  €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI4.55%63 318
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.34%33 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%26 884
FERROVIAL7.23%23 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.47%18 678
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-13.61%17 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group