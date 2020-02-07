Vinci : Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019

Rueil Malmaison, 7 February 2020

Publication of audited consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019

VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.

The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2019 and the report on the financial statements for 2019 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-documentation-annual-reports/pages/index.htm

