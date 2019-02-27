Vinci : - Publication of the 2018 Registration Document

Rueil Malmaison, 27 February 2019

Publication of the 2018 Registration Document

VINCI filed today its 2018 Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

Are included in the Registration Document:

2018 annual financial report which includes the: report of the Board of Directors including the extra-financial performance statement; 2018 consolidated financial statements with annexes including information on the statutory auditors’ fees; 2018 parent company financial statements with annexes; Reports of the statutory auditors on the consolidated and parent company financial statements.

Special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments.

* The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.

