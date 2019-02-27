Log in
Vinci : - Publication of the 2018 Registration Document

0
02/27/2019

Rueil Malmaison, 27 February 2019

Publication of the 2018 Registration Document

VINCI filed today its 2018 Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Are included in the Registration Document:

  • 2018 annual financial report which includes the:
    • report of the Board of Directors including the extra-financial performance statement;
    • 2018 consolidated financial statements with annexes including information on the statutory auditors’ fees;
    • 2018 parent company financial statements with annexes;
    • Reports of the statutory auditors on the consolidated and parent company financial statements.
  • Special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments.

* The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel.: +33 1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Attachment

