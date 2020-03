By Mauro Orru



Vinci SA said Friday that its board of directors submitted a share buyback program for approval at the combined general shareholders' meeting on April 9, 2020.

The French construction and infrastructure company said there would be a cap of 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) for the amount of authorized purchases, for a maximum purchase price per share of EUR130.

Vinci said the program would stretch from April 9, 2020 until Oct. 8, 2021.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com