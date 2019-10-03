Log in
Vinci : Widens Spain Energy Presence With Grupo Solar Deal

0
10/03/2019

By Carlo Martuscelli

Vinci S.A. (DG.FR) said Thursday that its energy division acquired two of Grupo Solar Lighting's subsidiary businesses for an unspecified amount, as it looks to bolster its presence in Spain's energy generation and distribution market.

Vinci Energies said it bought SISTEM Melesur Energia and SISTEM Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC, which provide engineering, installation and maintenance services for transformer stations and power lines.

Following the deal, Vinci Energies expects to generate annual revenue in Spain of almost 430 million euros ($470.4 million).

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

