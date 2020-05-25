Vinci : Wins EUR120 Million Railway-Equipment Contract

By Kim Richters



Vinci SA said Monday that a joint venture made up of subsidiaries has won a railway-equipment contract worth 120 million euros ($130.7 million).

The French construction-and-infrastructure company said the contract is part of the Grand Paris Express program and was awarded by Societe du Grand Paris. It is to provide and install tracks and overhead contact line equipment.

The companies--Eurovia subsidiary ETF and Vinci Energies subsidiary Mobility--will equip a 16.5-kilometer section in a tunnel between the future Pont de Sevres station and the future Les Ardoines station.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com