Vinci : Wins EUR120 Million Railway-Equipment Contract

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
05/25/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Vinci SA said Monday that a joint venture made up of subsidiaries has won a railway-equipment contract worth 120 million euros ($130.7 million).

The French construction-and-infrastructure company said the contract is part of the Grand Paris Express program and was awarded by Societe du Grand Paris. It is to provide and install tracks and overhead contact line equipment.

The companies--Eurovia subsidiary ETF and Vinci Energies subsidiary Mobility--will equip a 16.5-kilometer section in a tunnel between the future Pont de Sevres station and the future Les Ardoines station.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 925 M
EBIT 2020 3 625 M
Net income 2020 2 032 M
Debt 2020 21 838 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 42 598 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,42 €
Last Close Price 76,84 €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Independent Director
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI-22.38%46 403
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.85%29 492
FERROVIAL-15.50%18 112
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.44%17 491
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-11.05%16 525
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-27.24%15 441
