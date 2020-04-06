Rueil Malmaison, 6 April 2020

VINCI gets involved to support the people battling the coronavirus

To extend and amplify the numerous initiatives taken by its companies in France and around the world, the VINCI Group has decided to support the people on the front line dealing with the Coronavirus crisis in hospitals, other healthcare facilities, social organisations and schools. This emergency operation is being led by the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité, which has been endowed with an additional €10 million budget.

The Foundation’s donations will be channelled primarily to French and international non-profits and other organisations where staff or volunteers are directly involved in efforts to counteract the epidemic’s health-related and social consequences. VINCI will also foster partnerships with organisations involved in the social and solidarity economy, to address the economic difficulties that will appear once the health crisis is behind us.

This initiative encompasses:

a programme to support medical staff;

a programme to support the social sector;

a programme to provide academic support.

VINCI encourages organisations wishing to benefit from or contribute to this initiative to contact the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité via the dedicated platform, https://projets-coronavirus.fondation-vinci.com/fr/ .

