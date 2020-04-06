Log in
Vinci : gets involved to support the people battling the coronavirus

04/06/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 6 April 2020

VINCI gets involved to support the people battling the coronavirus

To extend and amplify the numerous initiatives taken by its companies in France and around the world, the VINCI Group has decided to support the people on the front line dealing with the Coronavirus crisis in hospitals, other healthcare facilities, social organisations and schools. This emergency operation is being led by the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité, which has been endowed with an additional €10 million budget.

The Foundation’s donations will be channelled primarily to French and international non-profits and other organisations where staff or volunteers are directly involved in efforts to counteract the epidemic’s health-related and social consequences. VINCI will also foster partnerships with organisations involved in the social and solidarity economy, to address the economic difficulties that will appear once the health crisis is behind us.

This initiative encompasses:

  • a programme to support medical staff;
  • a programme to support the social sector;
  • a programme to provide academic support.

VINCI encourages organisations wishing to benefit from or contribute to this initiative to contact the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité via the dedicated platform, https://projets-coronavirus.fondation-vinci.com/fr/.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

Attachment

