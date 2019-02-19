Rueil Malmaison, 19 February 2019

VINCI reinvents compulsory work experience for lower secondary school students in France with its new scheme “Give me 5”

A first in France: an annual 5,000 work experience placements for lower secondary school students from priority education areas all over France

A customized week’s immersion in VINCI’s activities, with five days to learn about five business lines (site visits, introductions to various professions, career testimonials from employees, job search workshops)

VINCI today announces the launch of “Give me 5”, an ambitious scheme designed to combat inequality. Through it, in partnership with the French ministry of Education, the Group intends to reinvent the compulsory work experience placement for lower secondary school students in France and pledges to welcome 5,000 pupils a year from priority and high-priority education establishments.

The students will be fully immersed in the workplace environment for five days. They will learn about VINCI’s five business lines through a customized scheme that changes every day and focuses on career guidance and facilitating insertion – an introduction to the business lines, round-table discussions and testimonials from employees who will talk about their careers, job search workshops (public speaking, digital skills assessment, boosting your online reputation, etc.). The students will be introduced to the world of business and to the many professions they could go into. The aim is to help them choose their future careers. The scheme was set up with support from the local education authorities of the ten French regions selected for the operation: Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Bordeaux, Créteil, Lille, Lyon, Nancy-Metz, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Versailles.

This initiative is being rolled out in connection with the President of the French Republic’s anti-poverty plan. Last July, the government announced a measure guaranteeing 30,000 work experience placements for lower secondary school students from priority education neighbourhoods, with 15,000 placements provided by the public and private sectors respectively.



VINCI Chairman and CEO Xavier Huillard, commented: “With “Give me 5”, VINCI intends to open the doors of the corporate world to young people from underprivileged neighbourhoods. As our businesses have built up lasting and deep-rooted connections in their regions, it is our role to contribute to France’s social cohesion and to go the extra mile with our CSR commitments. The idea is also to make future generations realize that the corporate world is a wonderful opportunity for growth, independence and success.”

With “Give me 5”, VINCI also pledges to:

Reserve 20% of its gap year and graduate internships for students from deprived neighbourhoods;

Develop an unprecedented region-based employment scheme, whereby every year it supports 10 people for whom finding a job would be particularly difficult in 10 selected regions of France.



This scheme is another illustration of how the Group fosters diversity and equal opportunities. We are convinced that having employees from different backgrounds is a source of enrichment for the company, particularly given the complexity of the projects we conduct in France and internationally. That is why each day the Group’s companies make every effort to promote equal opportunities and prevent any form of discrimination in their activities.

