Vinci : successfully issues a 1.75 billion bond, in two tranches of respectively 0.75 billion at 7 years and 1.0 billion at 12 years

09/18/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

Rueil-Malmaison, 18 September 2018

VINCI successfully issues a €1.75 billion bond, in two tranches of respectively
€0.75 billion at 7 years and €1.0 billion at 12 years

VINCI has successfully issued a €1.75 billion bond, divided between a €0.75 billion bond maturing in September 2025 and carrying an annual coupon of 1.00%, and a €1.0 billion bond maturing in September 2030 and carrying a coupon of 1.75%.

The issue was oversubscribed over 3 times despite a volatile market environment, confirming investor confidence in VINCI's credit quality. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's with positive outlook, and A3 by Moody's with stable outlook.

Part of its EMTN programme, this issue will enable VINCI to extend the average maturity of its debt while optimising its cost.

The joint bookrunners for the deal are: CACIB, HSBC (Global Coordinators), CM-CIC, RBC Capital Markets, Santander and UniCredit.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press department

Tel.: +33 1 47 16 31 82

  Media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 190, 000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities.
www.vinci.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VINCI via Globenewswire
