Rueil-Malmaison, 18 September 2018

VINCI successfully issues a €1.75 billion bond, in two tranches of respectively

€0.75 billion at 7 years and €1.0 billion at 12 years

VINCI has successfully issued a €1.75 billion bond, divided between a €0.75 billion bond maturing in September 2025 and carrying an annual coupon of 1.00%, and a €1.0 billion bond maturing in September 2030 and carrying a coupon of 1.75%.

The issue was oversubscribed over 3 times despite a volatile market environment, confirming investor confidence in VINCI's credit quality. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's with positive outlook, and A3 by Moody's with stable outlook.

Part of its EMTN programme, this issue will enable VINCI to extend the average maturity of its debt while optimising its cost.

The joint bookrunners for the deal are: CACIB, HSBC (Global Coordinators), CM-CIC, RBC Capital Markets, Santander and UniCredit.

