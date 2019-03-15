Vinci : to Propose Share Buyback of Up to EUR2 Billion

By Cristina Roca



France's Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Friday that it will propose a 2 billion-euro ($2.26 billion) treasury-share buyback at its next shareholders' meeting on April 17.

Under the program, the construction and infrastructure-management company said it could purchase up to 10% of its total share capital between April 2019 and October 2020.

The maximum purchase price would be EUR120 a share and Vinci reserves the right to use derivatives when implementing the program, it said in a regulatory filing after market close.

