VINCI
12/27 09:15:43 am
71.08 EUR   +0.82%
Vinci : to buy majority stake in London's Gatwick airport for £2.9 billion

12/27/2018 | 08:27am CET
The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris

(Reuters) - French construction group Vinci is buying a 50.01 percent stake in London's Gatwick airport, for about 2.9 billion pounds it said on Thursday.

The deal would make Gatwick the single largest in Vinci's airport network, which would grow to 46 airports spanning 12 countries, the company said.

"The transaction represents a rare opportunity to acquire an airport of such size and quality," it said in a statement.

The deal follows Vinci's acquisition earlier this year of the airports management portfolio of Airports Worldwide, which allowed it to enter the United States and expand in Europe.

The other 49.99 percent of London Gatwick will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, Vinci said.

Gatwick made headlines last week after three days of drone sightings caused chaos at Britain's second busiest airport and forced it to close its runway, in what is thought to be the most disruptive incident of its kind.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 195 M
EBIT 2018 4 985 M
Net income 2018 3 002 M
Debt 2018 15 061 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 42 264 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,8 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI-17.20%48 126
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-12.93%35 407
LARSEN & TOUBRO11.37%28 502
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.60%24 406
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-17.40%23 145
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-3.41%21 737
