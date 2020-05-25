Log in
05/25/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 25 May 2020

VINCI wins the railway equipment and works contract for Grand Paris Express West sector of Line 15 South

  • 16.5 km of tunnels to be equipped between Pont de Sèvres and Les Ardoines
  • 64 months of works
  • A €120m contract

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the contract covering track and overhead contact line equipment and works for Line 15 South – West sector to the joint venture made up of Eurovia subsidiary ETF (lead company) and VINCI Energies subsidiary Mobility.

The works, with a total value of €120m, consist in supplying and installing the track, overhead contact line and equipment (walkways, cable trays, dry stand pipe and drainage pumps) along a 16.5 km section within a tunnel. The project will get under way at the end of May and take 64 months to complete, with a design phase followed by a works phase starting in mid-2021.

The section lies between the future Pont de Sèvres station and the future Les Ardoines station east of Vitry sur Seine. It will be connected to the Vitry sur Seine infrastructure maintenance site (SMI), for which ETF will install the track, overhead contact line and equipment under a contract awarded in January 2020.

Line 15 South will run from Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs. Trains will serve 16 stations over a total distance of 33 km in 37 minutes. The line will run through 22 municipalities with a combined population of more than million. It is set to open in 2025.

Other Group subsidiaries involved in the construction of the Grand Paris Express network notably include VINCI Construction subsidiaries building Line 15 South tunnels and stations and extending Line 14 to the south. On 15 May, Société du Grand Paris also awarded the first Line 18 construction contract to a joint venture led by VINCI Construction.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Attachment

VINCI-22.38%46 403
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.85%29 492
FERROVIAL-15.50%18 112
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-10.44%17 491
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-11.05%16 525
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-27.24%15 441
