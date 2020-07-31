Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/31 09:37:10 am
76.6 EUR   -1.34%
VINCI : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

07/31/2020 | 09:14am EDT

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 93.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
05:32aVINCI : Osaka Airport to reopen North and South terminals following renovation
AQ
02:04aVINCI : Swung to 1st Half Net Loss, Expects Less Severe 2nd Half Earnings Declin..
DJ
01:30aVINCI : First Half 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/30VINCI : Wins EUR726 Million Rehabilitation Contract in Quebec
DJ
07/30VINCI : awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of Louis H..
PU
07/30VINCI : VINCI awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of L..
GL
07/30VINCI : Kansai International Airport installs e-gates within terminal
AQ
Financials
Sales 2020 42 312 M 50 072 M 50 072 M
Net income 2020 1 664 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net Debt 2020 21 981 M 26 013 M 26 013 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 44 488 M 52 401 M 52 648 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 219 267
Free-Float 83,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,52 €
Last Close Price 77,64 €
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
