>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Vinci SA
DG
FR0000125486
VINCI SA
(DG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
07/31 09:37:10 am
76.6
EUR
-1.34%
09:14a
VINCI
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:10a
VINCI
: Buy rating from RBC
MD
07:28a
VINCI
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations
VINCI : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
0
07/31/2020 | 09:14am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 93.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
UBS GROUP AG
2.02%
10.835
-13.13%
VINCI SA
-1.34%
76.6
-21.58%
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on VINCI SA
09:14a
VINCI
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09:10a
VINCI
: Buy rating from RBC
MD
07:28a
VINCI
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:32a
VINCI
: Osaka Airport to reopen North and South terminals following renovation
AQ
02:04a
VINCI
: Swung to 1st Half Net Loss, Expects Less Severe 2nd Half Earnings Declin..
DJ
01:30a
VINCI
: First Half 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/30
VINCI
: Wins EUR726 Million Rehabilitation Contract in Quebec
DJ
07/30
VINCI
: awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of Louis H..
PU
07/30
VINCI
: VINCI awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of L..
GL
07/30
VINCI
: Kansai International Airport installs e-gates within terminal
AQ
More news
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
42 312 M
50 072 M
50 072 M
Net income 2020
1 664 M
1 969 M
1 969 M
Net Debt 2020
21 981 M
26 013 M
26 013 M
P/E ratio 2020
26,9x
Yield 2020
2,47%
Capitalization
44 488 M
52 401 M
52 648 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,57x
EV / Sales 2021
1,38x
Nbr of Employees
219 267
Free-Float
83,5%
More Financials
Chart VINCI SA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI SA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
86,52 €
Last Close Price
77,64 €
Spread / Highest target
50,7%
Spread / Average Target
11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-41,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Xavier Huillard
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy
Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell
Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
VINCI SA
-21.58%
52 401
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
-10.32%
30 177
FERROVIAL
-21.06%
18 295
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
-6.57%
18 264
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
-30.04%
17 035
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
-13.02%
16 148
