Vinci : Report on payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00
Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
___________________________________________________
Report
on payments made during the 2019 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries to
public authorities in respect
of their extractive activities
___________________________________________________
This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.
In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2019 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.
The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.
The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.
In the 2019 financial year, these payments were the following:
|Country
|Company name
|Duties and taxes
(in €000)
|Rents / Fees
(in €000)
|Other
(in €000)
|Total
(in €000)
|Germany
|SKKB GmbH
|777
|-
|-
|777
|Total Germany
|
|777
|-
|-
|777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Belgium
|Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre
|2,684
|-
|-
|2,684
|Total Belgium
ue
|
|2,684
|-
|-
|2,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canada
|Construction DJL Inc.
|2,075
|2,602
|342
|5,019
|Canada
|Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc
|338
|447
|-
|785
|Total Canada
|
|2,413
|3,049
|342
|5,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Spain
|Probisa Vias y Obras (Cantera Niebla)
|-
|137
|-
|137
|Total Spain
|
|-
|137
|-
|137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estonia
|Trev-2 Grupp AS
|624
|-
|-
|624
|Total Estonia
|
|624
|-
|-
|624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|France
|Matériaux Routiers Franciliens
|3,277
|1,511
|-
|4,788
|France
|Carrière de Chailloue
|2,438
|-
|-
|2,438
|France
|Carrières Kleber Moreau
|2,073
|-
|-
|2,073
|France
|Carrières Ballast. Normandie
|1,405
|451
|-
|1,856
|France
|Carrières de Luché
|1,763
|-
|-
|1,763
|France
|Durance Granulats
|468
|830
|-
|1,298
|France
|Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine
|226
|836
|-
|1,063
|France
|EJL Méditerranée
|691
|-
|-
|691
|France
|Carrières Lafitte
|745
|-
|-
|745
|France
|Gravière d’Alsace Lorraine Weiler & Cie
|195
|943
|-
|1,138
|France
|Société des Carrières Bretonnes
|1,053
|-
|-
|1,053
|France
|Ent Oscar Savreux
|798
|-
|-
|798
|France
|Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin
|1,167
|-
|-
|1,167
|France
|Graves de Mer
|123
|539
|-
|662
|France
|Carrières Leroux Philippe
|194
|-
|-
|194
|France
|Sté Matériaux Caennais
|501
|-
|-
|501
|France
|SNEH Matériaux
|327
|-
|-
|327
|France
|Granulats de Basse Normandie
|177
|-
|-
|177
|France
|TRMC Bourgogne
|158
|204
|-
|362
|France
|Carrières Chasse
|455
|-
|-
|455
|France
|Carrière Rouperroux
|218
|-
|-
|218
|France
|Carrière de Chateaupanne
|233
|-
|-
|233
|France
|Carrières de Condat
|220
|-
|-
|220
|France
|Carrières Ballastières des Alpes
|217
|-
|-
|217
|France
|Entreprise Jalicot
|104
|-
|-
|104
|France
|Carrières de Dompierre
|185
|-
|-
|185
|France
|Les Carrières de La Garenne
|225
|-
|-
|225
|France
|Les calcaires régionaux
|266
|-
|-
|266
|France
|Carrières Saint Christophe
|147
|-
|-
|147
|France
|Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC)
|177
|-
|-
|177
|France
|Carrières de Cluis
|100
|-
|-
|100
|Total France
|
|20,327
|5,315
|-
|25,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poland
|Eurovia Kruszywa SA
|683
|892
|-
|1,575
|Poland
|KSM Kosmin SP Zoo
|269
|311
|-
|580
|Poland
|Eurovia Bazalty SA
|436
|221
|-
|657
|Total Poland
|
|1,388
|1,424
|-
|2,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Czech Republic
|Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.
|3,261
|535
|-
|3,796
|Czech Republic
|
|3,261
|535
|-
|3,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chad
|Sotec
|(*)
|-
|387
|387
|Total Chad
|
|(*)
|-
|387
|387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|
|31 474
|10 460
|729
|42 663
(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1st January 2015.
This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 18th June 2020.
Drawn up in Rueil-Malmaison, on 18th June 2020
Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer