Vinci : Report on payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00

Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison

Nanterre TCR 552 037 806

www.vinci.com

Report

on payments made during the 2019 financial year

by VINCI group subsidiaries to

public authorities in respect

of their extractive activities

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2019 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2019 financial year, these payments were the following:





Country Company name Duties and taxes

(in €000) Rents / Fees

(in €000) Other

(in €000) Total

(in €000) Germany SKKB GmbH 777 - - 777 Total Germany 777 - - 777 Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,684 - - 2,684 Total Belgium

ue 2,684 - - 2,684 Canada Construction DJL Inc. 2,075 2,602 342 5,019 Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc 338 447 - 785 Total Canada 2,413 3,049 342 5,804 Spain Probisa Vias y Obras (Cantera Niebla) - 137 - 137 Total Spain - 137 - 137 Estonia Trev-2 Grupp AS 624 - - 624 Total Estonia 624 - - 624 France



Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 3,277 1,511 - 4,788 France Carrière de Chailloue 2,438 - - 2,438 France Carrières Kleber Moreau 2,073 - - 2,073 France Carrières Ballast. Normandie 1,405 451 - 1,856 France Carrières de Luché 1,763 - - 1,763 France Durance Granulats 468 830 - 1,298 France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine 226 836 - 1,063 France EJL Méditerranée 691 - - 691 France Carrières Lafitte 745 - - 745 France Gravière d’Alsace Lorraine Weiler & Cie 195 943 - 1,138 France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 1,053 - - 1,053 France Ent Oscar Savreux 798 - - 798 France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,167 - - 1,167 France Graves de Mer 123 539 - 662 France Carrières Leroux Philippe 194 - - 194 France Sté Matériaux Caennais 501 - - 501 France SNEH Matériaux 327 - - 327 France Granulats de Basse Normandie 177 - - 177 France TRMC Bourgogne 158 204 - 362 France Carrières Chasse 455 - - 455 France Carrière Rouperroux 218 - - 218 France Carrière de Chateaupanne 233 - - 233 France Carrières de Condat 220 - - 220 France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 217 - - 217 France Entreprise Jalicot 104 - - 104 France Carrières de Dompierre 185 - - 185 France Les Carrières de La Garenne 225 - - 225 France Les calcaires régionaux 266 - - 266 France Carrières Saint Christophe 147 - - 147 France Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC) 177 - - 177 France Carrières de Cluis 100 - - 100 Total France 20,327 5,315 - 25,642 Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 683 892 - 1,575 Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 269 311 - 580 Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 436 221 - 657 Total Poland 1,388 1,424 - 2,812 Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 3,261 535 - 3,796 Czech Republic 3,261 535 - 3,796 Chad Sotec (*) - 387 387 Total Chad (*) - 387 387 Grand Total 31 474 10 460 729 42 663

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1st January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 18th June 2020.

Drawn up in Rueil-Malmaison, on 18th June 2020

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

