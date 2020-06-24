Vinci : Report on payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

Log in
06/24/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00
Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, 92500 Rueil-Malmaison
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
___________________________________________________

Report
on payments made during the 2019 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries to
public authorities in respect
of their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2019 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2019 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2019 financial year, these payments were the following:


CountryCompany nameDuties and taxes
(in €000)		Rents / Fees
(in €000)		Other
(in €000)		Total
(in €000)
GermanySKKB GmbH 777--777
Total Germany   777--777
      
BelgiumCup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre2,684--2,684
Total Belgium
ue		 2,684--2,684
      
CanadaConstruction DJL Inc.2,0752,6023425,019
CanadaAgrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc338447-785
Total Canada 2,4133,0493425,804
      
SpainProbisa Vias y Obras (Cantera Niebla)-137-137
Total Spain -137-137
      
EstoniaTrev-2 Grupp AS624--624
Total Estonia 624--624
      
France

 		Matériaux Routiers Franciliens3,2771,511-4,788
FranceCarrière de Chailloue2,438--2,438
FranceCarrières Kleber Moreau2,073--2,073
FranceCarrières Ballast. Normandie1,405451-1,856
FranceCarrières de Luché1,763--1,763
FranceDurance Granulats468830-1,298
FranceSté Matériaux Baie de Seine226836-1,063
FranceEJL Méditerranée691--691
FranceCarrières Lafitte745--745
FranceGravière d’Alsace Lorraine Weiler & Cie195943-1,138
FranceSociété des Carrières Bretonnes1,053--1,053
FranceEnt Oscar Savreux798--798
FranceCarrières du Bassin Rhônalpin1,167--1,167
FranceGraves de Mer123539-662
FranceCarrières Leroux Philippe194--194
FranceSté Matériaux Caennais501--501
FranceSNEH Matériaux327--327
FranceGranulats de Basse Normandie177--177
FranceTRMC Bourgogne 158204-362
FranceCarrières Chasse455--455
FranceCarrière Rouperroux218--218
FranceCarrière de Chateaupanne233--233
FranceCarrières de Condat220--220
FranceCarrières Ballastières des Alpes217--217
FranceEntreprise Jalicot104--104
FranceCarrières de Dompierre185--185
FranceLes Carrières de La Garenne225--225
FranceLes calcaires régionaux266--266
FranceCarrières Saint Christophe147--147
FranceSociété Départementale des Carrières (SDC)177--177
FranceCarrières de Cluis100--100
Total France 20,3275,315-25,642
      
PolandEurovia Kruszywa SA683892-1,575
PolandKSM Kosmin SP Zoo269311-580
PolandEurovia Bazalty SA436221-657
Total Poland 1,3881,424-2,812
      
Czech RepublicEurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.3,261535-3,796
Czech Republic 3,261535-3,796
      
ChadSotec(*)-387387
Total Chad (*)-387387
      
Grand Total 31 47410 46072942 663

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1st January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 18th June 2020.

Drawn up in Rueil-Malmaison, on 18th June 2020
Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

