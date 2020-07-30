Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : VINCI awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of Louis Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel, Montreal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 30 July 2020

VINCI awarded contract by Quebec authorities
for the rehabilitation of Louis Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel, Montreal

  • Enhance safety and optimise traffic
  • 4 years of work
  • A €726 million contract

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation has selected consortium Renouveau La Fontaine, comprising VINCI subsidiaries (50%) – Eurovia, consortium leader, and Dodin Campenon Bernard – and Canadian company Pomerleau (50%), to rehabilitate Louis Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel and its access roads.

The tunnel was opened in 1967 and is the longest underwater structure in Canada, covering a distance of 1.5 km beneath the Saint-Lawrence River. It is a strategic transport corridor for the Montreal urban area, linking the eastern part of the Island of Montreal to the city of Longueuil. Louis Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel carries 120,000 vehicles a day.

The rehabilitation aims to improve tunnel safety, optimise traffic and promote carsharing and public transport.

The contract, worth €726 million (C$1,142 million), calls for the financing, design and execution of rehabilitation works. The financing package includes a bank loan from a syndicate of five Canadian banks and a Japanese bank.

The works will be carried out between early 2021 and July 2025. They include:

  • Access roads: widening the A20 motorway with the addition of a new bus and carsharing lane, as well rehabilitating 25 km of pavement (on the A25 and A20) and an interchange.
     
  • Tunnel: repairing the structure; installing new fire protection facings; landscaping and architectural finishes; modernising all electrical, electromechanical and supervisory infrastructure, as well as deploying new technologies to increase operator and user safety (fire safety equipment and smoke evacuation systems).

             
Throughout the works, the consortium will be responsible for the operation, upkeep and maintenance of the various sites and roads, which will remain open to traffic at all times.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VINCI SA
12:41pVINCI : awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of Louis H..
PU
12:30pVINCI : VINCI awarded contract by Quebec authorities for the rehabilitation of L..
GL
09:32aVINCI : Kansai International Airport installs e-gates within terminal
AQ
07/28VINCI SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/17VINCI : Airports traffic at 30 June 2020
AQ
07/17VINCI : will design and build the southern segment of the West Calgary Ring Road..
AQ
07/16VINCI : Airports 2Q Passenger Traffic Fell 96.4%
DJ
07/16VINCI : Airports – traffic at 30 June 2020
GL
07/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BioNTech, Twitter, American Airlines
07/16VINCI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 312 M 49 834 M 49 834 M
Net income 2020 1 664 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
Net Debt 2020 21 981 M 25 889 M 25 889 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 45 611 M 53 679 M 53 720 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 219 267
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart VINCI SA
Duration : Period :
Vinci SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,52 €
Last Close Price 79,60 €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI SA-19.60%53 679
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.32%30 447
FERROVIAL-18.43%18 889
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.57%18 362
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.04%17 286
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-13.02%16 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group