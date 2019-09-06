Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Vinda International Holdings Limited    3331   KYG9361V1086

VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3331)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vinda International : RESIGNATION OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vinda International Holdings Limited

維達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3331)

RESIGNATION OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Vinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Herve Stephane ROSE ("Mr. ROSE") will resign as an alternate Director to Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson RYSTEDT, a non-executive Director, with effect from 6 September 2019 due to his other business commitment. Mr. ROSE has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. ROSE for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Vinda International Holdings Limited

LI Chao Wang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. LI Chao Wang

Ms. YU Yi Fang

Mr. Johann Christoph MICHALSKI

Ms. LI Jielin

Mr. DONG Yi Ping

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Jan Christer JOHANSSON

Mr. Carl Magnus GROTH

Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson RYSTEDT

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. CHIA Yen On

Ms. LEE Hsiao-yun Ann

Mr. TSUI King Fai

Mr. WONG Kwai Huen, Albert

Alternate Director:

Mr. Gert Mikael SCHMIDT (alternate to Mr. JOHANSSON and Mr. GROTH)

2

Disclaimer

Vinda International Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
04:37aVINDA INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of alternate director
PU
08/20VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/25VINDA INTERNATIONAL : Int'l 1Q operating profit up 2.7%
AQ
04/23VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Consumer tissue group Essity hit by rising pulp and energy costs
RE
2018VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018VINDA INTERNATIONAL : Wins “Most Valuable Company in Consumer and Service ..
PU
2017VINDA INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions - revision of annual cap..
PU
2017VINDA INTERNATIONAL : Selected as a Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainab..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 293 M
EBIT 2019 1 299 M
Net income 2019 877 M
Debt 2019 4 407 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 16 134 M
Chart VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vinda International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,97  HKD
Last Close Price 13,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Christoph Michalski Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chao Wang Li Chairman
Bo Wang Chief Operating Officer-China
Yi Yi Tan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yi Ping Dong Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.69%2 058
KIMBERLY-CLARK25.22%48 009
ESSITY AB (PUBL)36.93%21 413
UNICHARM CORP-3.12%18 442
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-5.14%8 120
ONTEX GROUP-15.47%1 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group