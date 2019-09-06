Vinda International : RESIGNATION OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vinda International Holdings Limited

維達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3331)

RESIGNATION OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Vinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Herve Stephane ROSE ("Mr. ROSE") will resign as an alternate Director to Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson RYSTEDT, a non-executive Director, with effect from 6 September 2019 due to his other business commitment. Mr. ROSE has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. ROSE for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Vinda International Holdings Limited

LI Chao Wang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019