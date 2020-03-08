Vinda International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX AND HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT GREATER BAY AREA COMPOSITE INDEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vinda International Holdings Limited

維達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3331)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF

HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX

AND

HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT

GREATER BAY AREA COMPOSITE INDEX

This announcement is made by Vinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index, with effect from 9 March 2020.

The Hang Seng Composite Index offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index aims to reflect the performance of Hong Kong- listed companies and mainland China-listed companies that operate in Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and are eligible for Northbound or Southbound trading under the Stock Connect scheme.