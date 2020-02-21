Vinda International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Company has also been informed by Mr. MICHALSKI that on 20 February 2020, Mr. MICHALSKI made on-market purchases on the Stock Exchange of an aggregate of 80,000 Shares at an average price of HK$19.727 per Share. Immediately after the said purchase of Shares by Mr. MICHALSKI and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. MICHALSKI is interested in an aggregate of 337,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Mr. LI Chao Wang
Ms. YU Yi Fang
Mr. Johann Christoph MICHALSKI
Ms. LI Jielin
Mr. DONG Yi Ping
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Jan Christer JOHANSSON
Mr. Carl Magnus GROTH
Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson RYSTEDT
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. CHIA Yen On
Ms. LEE Hsiao-yun Ann
Mr. TSUI King Fai
Mr. WONG Kwai Huen, Albert
Alternate Directors:
Mr. Gert Mikael SCHMIDT (alternate to Mr. JOHANSSON and Mr. GROTH) Mr. Dominique Michel Jean DESCHAMPS (alternate to Mr. RYSTEDT)