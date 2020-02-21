Vinda International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Log in
02/21/2020 | 07:02am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vinda International Holdings Limited

維達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3331)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND

SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES

BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This announcement is made by Vinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company has been informed by Mr. Johann Christoph MICHALSKI ("Mr. MICHALSKI"), the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Company, that on 19 February 2020 Mr. MICHALSKI (a) exercised 80,000 share options ("Share Options") granted to him on 15 April 2011 under the Share Option Scheme adopted by the Company on

19 June 2007 at the exercise price of HK$8.648 per Share Option; and (b) made on-market sale on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") of an aggregate of 80,000 shares in the Company ("Shares") at an average price of HK$19.6665 per Share.

1

The Company has also been informed by Mr. MICHALSKI that on 20 February 2020, Mr. MICHALSKI made on-market purchases on the Stock Exchange of an aggregate of 80,000 Shares at an average price of HK$19.727 per Share. Immediately after the said purchase of Shares by Mr. MICHALSKI and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. MICHALSKI is interested in an aggregate of 337,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

By order of the Board

Vinda International Holdings Limited

TAN Yi Yi

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. LI Chao Wang

Ms. YU Yi Fang

Mr. Johann Christoph MICHALSKI

Ms. LI Jielin

Mr. DONG Yi Ping

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Jan Christer JOHANSSON

Mr. Carl Magnus GROTH

Mr. Carl Fredrik Stenson RYSTEDT

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. CHIA Yen On

Ms. LEE Hsiao-yun Ann

Mr. TSUI King Fai

Mr. WONG Kwai Huen, Albert

Alternate Directors:

Mr. Gert Mikael SCHMIDT (alternate to Mr. JOHANSSON and Mr. GROTH) Mr. Dominique Michel Jean DESCHAMPS (alternate to Mr. RYSTEDT)

2

Disclaimer

Vinda International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:01:01 UTC
