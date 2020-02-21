Vinda International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vinda International Holdings Limited

維達國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3331)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND

SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES

BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This announcement is made by Vinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company has been informed by Mr. Johann Christoph MICHALSKI ("Mr. MICHALSKI"), the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Company, that on 19 February 2020 Mr. MICHALSKI (a) exercised 80,000 share options ("Share Options") granted to him on 15 April 2011 under the Share Option Scheme adopted by the Company on

19 June 2007 at the exercise price of HK$8.648 per Share Option; and (b) made on-market sale on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") of an aggregate of 80,000 shares in the Company ("Shares") at an average price of HK$19.6665 per Share.