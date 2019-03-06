Vingroup JSC : Eke out small gains as global growth concerns return

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) cut its forecasts for the global economy in 2019 and 2020, following on from previous downgrades in November, as it warned that trade disputes and economic uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses.

Philippine stocks were poised to rise for a second session with all sectors except real estate stocks in the positive territory.

Vietnam index added 0.5 percent, boosted by financial and energy sectors.

Vingroup JSC, the country's largest-listed firm by market value, rose 3.2 percent, while oil and gas refiner Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp advanced 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, data released in early hours showed that U.S. goods trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018 as strong demand fuelled by lower taxes pulled in imports, despite the Trump administration's "America First" policies, including tariffs aimed at shrinking the trade gap.

This comes at a time when China's exports probably contracted in February after a surprise bounce in January, while imports fell for a third straight month, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting deepening concerns of a long-drawn trade spat between the world's largest economies.

Chinese trade data is due on Friday.

Singapore stocks were on track to snap two straight sessions of losses, supported by consumer and financial stocks, with United Overseas Bank Ltd and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd firming 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Thai index and Malaysian stocks were marginally higher.

The Indonesian market is closed on account of a public holiday.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

