VINGROUP JSC

(VIC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vingroup JSC : Most climb on trade optimism; Malaysia falls

0
03/03/2019 | 11:38pm EST
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Monday amid reports the United States and China were close to striking a trade deal, while Malaysia fell despite the country reporting a higher-than-expected trade surplus for January.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 given progress in talks between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

"This would be a timely shot of confidence for both China and the U.S., especially as manufacturing sentiment in both economies has been languishing of late," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Shares across broader Asia edged higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.1 percent for their second straight day of gains.

Leading gains in Southeast Asia, Vietnam stocks climbed 1.1 percent and were on track for a second straight session of gains.

Vingroup JSC, the country's biggest-listed firm by market value, rose 2.1 percent, while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC advanced 0.6 percent.

The Singapore index, which is impacted by any development on the Sino-U.S. trade front due to its high trade exposure, gained 0.7 percent, bolstered by consumer and financial stocks.

Indonesian shares were poised for a second straight session of gains, buoyed by energy and consumer stocks.

Shares of clove cigarettes maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT added 6.9 percent, while coal miner Adaro Energy Tbk PT rose 6.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, Malaysian shares started the day as much as 0.7 percent lower on expectations of a lower January trade surplus.

However, data showed the country posted a better-than- expected trade surplus of 11.5 billion ringgit ($2.83 billion) in January, driven largely by higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods.

Investors largely ignored the data, with the benchmark index paring losses slightly to trade down 0.4 percent at 0409 GMT.

Philippine stocks declined as much as 0.6 percent in early trade on continued fears of fund outflows, after index publisher MSCI said it would increase the inclusion factor of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks. The index pared some of the losses to trade flat by midday.

Southeast Asian markets have come under pressure since the imposition of retaliatory tariffs by the world's two economic giants on each other's goods, which has hurt the Chinese economy and weakened domestic demand of the region's largest trading partner.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Stocks treated in this article : Vietnam Dairy Products JSC, Vingroup JSC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC End-of-day quote.
Financials (VND)
Sales 2019 141 196 B
EBIT 2019 19 926 B
Net income 2019 5 251 B
Debt 2019 100 526 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,02
P/E ratio 2020 17,73
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 363 845 B
Chart VINGROUP JSC
Duration : Period :
Vingroup JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 96 916  VND
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Quang Viet Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Huong Thu Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINGROUP JSC15 645
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 571
VONOVIA7.60%25 100
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 992
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN1.78%16 631
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.40%12 631
