Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vingroup JSC    VIC   VN000000VIC9

VINGROUP JSC

(VIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vingroup JSC : VINFAST AND LG CHEM CO-OPERATE FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:28am EDT

VinFast Trading and Production Ltd (a subsidiary of Vingroup) and LG Chem Ltd (a subsidiary of South Korean LG Group) on April 5, 2019 officially announced the establishment of their joint-venture company for battery pack production following international standards. The plant is located in VinFast's Supplier Park in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. In the initial period, the factory will provide batteries for VinFast's electric scooters and electric cars.

Covering an area of more than 12,000 square metres, the plant is one of a number of factories producing support-industry spare parts on a large scale at VinFast's complex. The joint venture aims to produce lithium-ion battery packs for VinFast's electric scooters that are being made now and electric cars to be produced in the future.

VinFast will be responsible for building warehouses and production lines, employing human resources and operating the plant. LG Chem will provide technical consultancy for the warehouses and equipment, supervise operations, train workers, and transfer technologies and designs.

Currently, LG Chem holds many world-leading battery technologies. The establishment of the joint-venture company is one of the important steps to increase the localization rate in VinFast's electric vehicles, thus contributing to the development of the support industry in Vietnam.

The joint-venture company aims to provide premium products that meet international standards and environmentally-friendly criteria. With the long-term experience of LG Chem in the field of lithium-ion battery production, VinFast's battery-powered electric vehicles will be optimally guaranteed in terms of usage efficiency and prices suitable to the Vietnamese market.

In a speech delivered at the announcement ceremony, Võ Quang Huệ, deputy general director of Vingroup, said: 'The partnership with LG Chem to establish the battery production joint-venture factory in VinFast's plant complex is one of the important steps to ensure that VinFast's electric scooters and electric cars will use batteries with high usage efficiency at suitable prices. This will also be an important beginning step in building a complete ecosystem for a made-in-Vietnam automobile and e-scooter manufacturing industry, which VinFast is aiming for.'

In addition to producing the lithium-ion battery packs for electric cars and scooters, the joint-venture factory plans to supply the lithium-ion battery cells for electric devices and other products belonging to Vingroup's ecosystem in the future.

**********************

About LG Chem:

Established in 1947, LG Chem employs more than 34,000 staffs across the world. It operates four main businesses including Petrochemicals, Energy Solutions, Advanced Materials and Life Sciences. The chemical business manufactures a wide range of products from petrochemical goods to high-value added plastics. It has also extended its chemical expertise into hi-tech areas such as lithium-ion batteries, advanced materials and drugs & vaccines. Throughout 20 years of experience in development and production of rechargeable batteries, LG Chem has established itself as one of the world's leading lithium-ion manufacturers. The company is a primary supplier of lithium-ion batteries for mobile phones and hybrid/electric vehicle industries throughout the world.

About VinFast:

VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, the largest private enterprise in Vietnam, established in 2017. VinFast is developing a wide range of electric cars and electric scooters, headquartered in Cát Hải - Hải Phòng. On November 3, 2018, VinFast introduced its first electric scooter named Klara with a version using a lithium-ion battery and another using a lead battery. On March 6, 2019, VinFast completed the pilot manufacturing of its first car, Lux SA2.0, and shipped to foreign countries for quality and safety tests. The car is expected to be available for sale in the market by the second or third quarter of 2019.

Disclaimer

VINGROUP JSC published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 04:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINGROUP JSC
12:28aVINGROUP JSC : Vinfast and lg chem co-operate for battery production
PU
04/06LG CHEM : South Korea's LG Chem sets up joint venture with Vietnam's VinFast
RE
03/21VINGROUP JSC : Signed memorandum of understanding on strategic collaboration wit..
PU
03/21VINGROUP JSC : Vsmart officially distributed in the spain market
PU
03/03VINGROUP JSC : Most climb on trade optimism; Malaysia falls
RE
01/03SOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore s..
RE
01/01Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End dismal year on tepid note
RE
2018Vietnam's Vingroup targets global markets with smartphones in tech shift
RE
2018Vietnam's Vingroup to launch smartphones next week as part of tech push
RE
More news
Financials (VND)
Sales 2019 148 956 B
EBIT 2019 19 069 B
Net income 2019 4 241 B
Debt 2019 100 526 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,49
P/E ratio 2020 17,90
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 367 356 B
Chart VINGROUP JSC
Duration : Period :
Vingroup JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 98 124  VND
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Quang Viet Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vuong Nhat Pham Chairman
Hiep Khac Le Vice Chairman
Hang Thuy Pham Vice Chairman
Huong Thu Pham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINGROUP JSC15 796
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%52 497
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%28 119
VONOVIA16.01%26 772
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN5.80%16 940
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION31.59%14 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About