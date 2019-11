By Yifan Wang



Vingroup JSC (VIC.VH) said it has partnered with Google to develop smart TVs under the Vsmart brand.

Five models, to be manufactured in the capital city of Hanoi, will be launched in December, Vietnam's largest listed company by market value said in a statement on Wednesday.

The TV will come with the Android operating system and Google's voice assistant feature, among others, it said.

