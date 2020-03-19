Log in
Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

VINTAGE ENERGY LTD

ACN/ARSN

609 200 580

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Not Applicable

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

16 March 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

13 March 2020

The previous notice was dated

13 March 2020

The holder became aware on

18 March 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

25,098,415

9.41%

21,660,564

8.12%

Based on 266,592,406

Based on 266,592,406

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Outstanding

Outstanding

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Consideratio

Person's

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6)

n given in

Class and number of

votes

changed

relation to

Securities affected

affected

change (7)

11/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

151,803.42

1,858,059 Ordinary

1,858,059

Morgan Stanley

Shares

12/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,007.24

12,435 Ordinary

12,435

Morgan Stanley

Shares

12/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

399.52

4,994 Ordinary Shares

4,994

Morgan Stanley

12/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

17,651.21

223,433 Ordinary

223,433

Morgan Stanley

Shares

12/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

337.85

4,022 Ordinary Shares

4,022

Morgan Stanley

16/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

84,583.31

1,208,333 Ordinary

1,208,333

Morgan Stanley

Shares

16/03/2020

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

9,493.13

126,575 Ordinary

126,575

Morgan Stanley

Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number

Person's

interest

of securities

to be registered

of securities

votes

as holder (8)

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia

Mitsubishi UFJ

HSBC Custody

Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section

3,000,000 Ordinary

Nominees

Not Applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

3,000,000

Financial Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley

Shares

Inc.

1

Morgan Stanley

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia

Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ

Australia Securities

18,660,564

Not Applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

18,660,564

Financial Group, Inc.

(Nominee) Pty

Ordinary Shares

Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley

Limited

Inc.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

date

19 March 2020

2

Disclaimer

Vintage Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
