Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme VINTAGE ENERGY LTD ACN/ARSN 609 200 580

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not Applicable There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 16 March 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 13 March 2020 The previous notice was dated 13 March 2020 The holder became aware on 18 March 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 25,098,415 9.41% 21,660,564 8.12% Based on 266,592,406 Based on 266,592,406 Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Outstanding Outstanding

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Consideratio Person's Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) n given in Class and number of votes changed relation to Securities affected affected change (7) 11/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 151,803.42 1,858,059 Ordinary 1,858,059 Morgan Stanley Shares 12/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 1,007.24 12,435 Ordinary 12,435 Morgan Stanley Shares 12/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 399.52 4,994 Ordinary Shares 4,994 Morgan Stanley 12/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 17,651.21 223,433 Ordinary 223,433 Morgan Stanley Shares 12/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 337.85 4,022 Ordinary Shares 4,022 Morgan Stanley 16/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 84,583.31 1,208,333 Ordinary 1,208,333 Morgan Stanley Shares 16/03/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 9,493.13 126,575 Ordinary 126,575 Morgan Stanley Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: