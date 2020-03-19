Vintage Energy : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
VINTAGE ENERGY LTD
ACN/ARSN
609 200 580
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Not Applicable
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
16 March 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
13 March 2020
The previous notice was dated
13 March 2020
The holder became aware on
18 March 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Shares
25,098,415
9.41%
21,660,564
8.12%
Based on 266,592,406
Based on 266,592,406
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
Outstanding
Outstanding
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Consideratio
Person's
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest
Nature of change (6)
n given in
Class and number of
votes
changed
relation to
Securities affected
affected
change (7)
11/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
151,803.42
1,858,059 Ordinary
1,858,059
Morgan Stanley
Shares
12/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,007.24
12,435 Ordinary
12,435
Morgan Stanley
Shares
12/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
399.52
4,994 Ordinary Shares
4,994
Morgan Stanley
12/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
17,651.21
223,433 Ordinary
223,433
Morgan Stanley
Shares
12/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
337.85
4,022 Ordinary Shares
4,022
Morgan Stanley
16/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
84,583.31
1,208,333 Ordinary
1,208,333
Morgan Stanley
Shares
16/03/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
9,493.13
126,575 Ordinary
126,575
Morgan Stanley
Shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number
Person's
interest
of securities
to be registered
of securities
votes
as holder (8)
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia
Mitsubishi UFJ
HSBC Custody
Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section
3,000,000 Ordinary
Nominees
Not Applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
3,000,000
Financial Group, Inc.
(Australia) Limited
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley
Shares
Inc.
1
Morgan Stanley
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia
Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section
Mitsubishi UFJ
Australia Securities
18,660,564
Not Applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
18,660,564
Financial Group, Inc.
(Nominee) Pty
Ordinary Shares
Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley
Limited
Inc.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
