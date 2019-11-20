ASX Release

21 November 2019

Vintage Energy Exploration Update

Otway Basin - Rig 106 mobilising to Nangwarry-1, estimated spud date of 1 December 2019

Nangwarry-1, estimated spud date of 1 December 2019 Bonaparte Basin - EP 126 farm-in agreement with Firetail executed

Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage", ASX: VEN) is pleased to announce that Easternwell is in the process of mobilising the Rig 106 to the Nangwarry-1 well location in PEL 155 in the onshore Otway Basin (South Australia). The operator of the Otway Basin Joint Venture (PEL 155, Vintage 50%), Otway Energy Pty Ltd, advised that the well is expected to spud on or around 1 December 2019.

In relation to the Bonaparte Basin permit EP 126, Vintage advises that the EP 126 Farm-in agreement with Firetail Energy Services Pty Ltd, for 10% equity, including the Joint Operating Agreement, has been executed on terms as per the binding Heads of Agreement signed earlier this year (refer ASX release 8 May 2019).

About Vintage

The natural gas supply crisis currently afflicting the eastern part of Australia and the energy market more widely have been the catalysts for the creation and ASX listing of Vintage, with Reg Nelson (former Managing Director of Beach Energy Ltd) as Chairman and Neil Gibbins (former Chief Operating Officer of Beach Energy Ltd) as Managing Director. The company has acquired high quality gas exploration and appraisal assets close to infrastructure with the potential for rapid development and the promise of early cash flow. Vintage will continue to identify and seek to acquire further high-quality gas exploration and production assets with a focus on those that offer the potential for accelerated pathways to commercialization.

Oil potential in prominent onshore basins is also a key focus, particularly given the experience of Vintage team members in discovering and developing oil fields on the Western Flank of the Cooper-Eromanga basins in South Australia.