Vintage Energy : Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update

ASX Release

8 October 2019

Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture Update

Rig 932 moved from Albany-2 to Albany-1 and fully rigged up

Vintage Energy Ltd ("Vintage", ASX: VEN) provides an update on the Albany-1 well side-track, located in the Galilee Basin, as part of the Galilee Basin Deeps JV ("GBDJV") with Comet Ridge Ltd ("Comet Ridge", ASX: COI). Rig 932 was fully rigged up at the Albany-1 well pad over the weekend and re-entered the Albany-1 wellbore to plug back to 2,350 metres (128 metres above the Lake Galilee Sandstone target reservoir) in preparation to side-track the well.

In 2018, Albany-1 was suspended, with a bridge plug put in place to keep the reservoir section isolated. The bridge plug has now been milled out and the well bore has been washed and reamed to total depth ("TD") and circulated clean. The next operation will be to set two cement plugs to seal off the bottom of the hole, above which a whipstock (a wedge that guides the cutter into the side of the casing for the side- track) will be set on top of the cement for the drilling of the side-track. It is anticipated that the side-track will commence later this week.

Figure 1: Cross Section of the Albany Field (courtesy of Comet Ridge)