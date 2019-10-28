Vintage Energy : Response to ASX 5B Query

Vintage Energy Ltd 58 King William Road, Goodwood, South Australia 5034 info@vintageenergy.com.au www.vintageenergy.com.au (ACN 609 200 580) The Manager ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Attention Alex Sutton RE: Appendix 5B Query Dear Sir, We refer to your letter dated 25 October 2019 with respect to our Appendix 5B quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2019 lodged with the ASX on 25 October 2019. The letter asks several questions. Our responses are detailed below. Does Vintage energy Ltd (VEN) expect that it will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? VEN is an oil and gas exploration company and as such expects to continue to have negative operating cash flows until such time as it either acquires oil and gas production assets or develops commercially producible hydrocarbons as a result of successful exploration and appraisal programmes. VEN is currently executing its work programmes as advised to the Market in its August 2018 Prospectus and regular market updates. The estimated expenditure for Q2 FY20 is a catch up due to previous delays in work programmes. The current programme forecast indicates expenditure by the end of March 2020 of approximately $14.5million in total over the period of Q2 and Q3 FY20, at which point the prospectus capital program and some additional drilling in a newly acquired asset will have been concluded. Ongoing administration costs per quarter beyond this point are anticipated to be approximately $900,000. Has VEN taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Unless the opportunity arises to acquire additional projects, VEN does then not expect to go back to the market until the results of its current exploration and appraisal campaigns on its projects are known and funding requirements for the next phase of work programmes are understood. Ven regularly assesses new opportunities as they arise as contemplated in the August 2018 Prospectus. Does VEN expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? The company believes based on its current forecasts, it will be able to continue its operations and meet its business objectives. The level of expenditure will reduce as the current exploration campaign is completed. VEN board and management have proven experience in managing oil and gas portfolio expenditure, via mechanisms including, but not limited to, capital raising and farmouts.

Please confirm that VEN is complying with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that rule that has not already been released to the market. Ven confirms that it is complying with Listing Rule 3.1 and there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to the ASX in accordance with that rule that has not already been released to the market. Please confirm that VEN's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of VEN with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters. VEN confirms that the above responses have been authorised and approved by the Board of Directors. Yours Faithfully Simon Gray Company Secretary Vintage Energy Limited P a g e 2 | 2

