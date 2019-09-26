Viohalco S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
09/26/2019 | 12:33pm EDT
20 19 FI RST HALF - YEA R
FI NANCIAL RE SULTS
REGULATED INFORMATION
INSIDE INFORMATION
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2019
Brussels, 26 September 2019 - Viohalco S.A. (Euronext Brussels: VIO, Athens Stock Exchange: BIO), hereafter "Viohalco" or "the Company", today announces its financial results for the first half year of 2019.
Improved operating profitability
H1 2019 highlights
Consolidated revenue up 1% to EUR 2,216 million (H1 2018: EUR 2,186 million);
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a-EBITDA) up 9% to EUR 157 million (H1 2018: EUR 144 million), with
consolidated EBITDA, which includes the effect of metal prices, at EUR 139 million (H1 2018: EUR 170 million);
Consolidated profit before income tax at EUR 17 million (H1 2018: EUR 46 million).
Revenue in Eur milion
% per segment
Aluminium
Copper
2,186
2,216
9% 2%
10% 2%
Cables
1,836
31%
31%
1,522
20%
H1 2019
22%
H1 2018
Steel
Steel pipes
13%
10%
25%
25%
Real estate, Resource recovery
H1 2016
H1 2017
H1 2018
H1 2019
& Other
a-EBITDA in Eur million
% per segment
Aluminium
144
157
9%
Copper
143
10% 1%
117
16%
40%
23%
Cables
H1 2019
H1 2018
40%
Steel
18%
9%
Steel pipes
17%
Real estate, Resource recovery &
H1 2016
H1 2017
H1 2018
H1 2019
17%
Other
Overview
The first half year of 2019 was characterised by a combination of positive developments in several of Viohalco business segments, and challenges presented by a volatile global economy and metal price fluctuations.
In the aluminium segment, the companies took full advantage of the rising global demand, driven by the metal's strong sustainability, to increase sales volumes in fast-growing markets and products. In the copper segment, the downturn in the automotive industry had a significant impact on demand, especially for rolled products. Despite this trend, the companies managed to increase both market share and sales volume, leveraging their leadership in the copper tubes market and their increased production capacity. Meanwhile, performance in the steel segment reflected the ongoing political and economic turbulence and rising trade protectionism which had a negative impact on demand levels and metal prices. The steel pipes segment performed well throughout H1 2019. Following the award of significant projects, the cables segment reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability, driven primarily by high utilisation levels across all production units in the period. The real estate segment also witnessed a positive first half year, with the performance of key retail and hospitality assets exceeding expectations in terms of both rental income and footfall.
Looking ahead to the second half of the year, global economic conditions are expected to remain challenging. However, all Viohalco segments are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities arising in their respective markets. Across the Viohalco companies, focus will be firmly on strengthening market positions
2
through ongoing investment programmes, technological innovation and continuous operational efficiency improvements.
Financial overview
Summary consolidated statement of profit or loss
Amounts in EUR thousands
H1 2019
H1 2018
Revenue
2,216,242
2,185,828
Gross profit
176,543
191,439
EBITDA*
138,637
169,794
a-EBITDA*
157,167
144,246
EBIT*
68,743
100,972
a-EBIT*
87,274
75,423
Net finance cost
-51,063
-54,742
Profit before tax
17,282
45,947
Profit for the period
3,761
40,214
Profit / Loss (-) attributable to owners of the Company
462
37,688
*APM definitions have been slightly changed compared to 31/12/2018. For further details refer to Appendix.
Viohalco's consolidated revenue for H1 2019 increased by 1% year-on-year to EUR 2,216 million (H1 2018: EUR 2,186 million). This trend was driven by increased volumes in the aluminium rolling division, cables and copper segments, which offset low demand for steel and lithographic products. During the period, metal prices declined; specifically, the average price of aluminum decreased by 11.4%, copper by 4.5% and zinc by 10.4% compared to the same period last year.
Consolidated a-EBITDA increased by 9% to EUR 157 million in H1 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 144 million).
Net finance cost decreased to EUR 51 million (H1 2018: EUR 55 million), mainly due to credit spread reductions implemented gradually across all Viohalco companies during the last two years.
Viohalco's consolidated profit before income tax for the period was EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 46 million in H1 2018, affected by the metal prices and the global slowdown in the steel industry.
Summary consolidated statement of financial position
Amounts in EUR thousands
30/6/2019
31/12/2018
Fixed & intangible assets
2,060,070
1,989,868
Other non-current assets
72,200
67,224
Non-current assets
2,132,271
2,057,092
Inventory
1,094,174
1,142,309
Trade and other receivables (inc. contract assets)
712,726
668,633
Cash and cash equivalents
154,160
163,676
Other current assets
12,704
13,976
Current assets
1,973,763
1,988,594
Total assets
4,106,034
4,045,685
Equity
1,320,398
1,304,624
Loans and borrowings
827,397
896,806
Other non-current liabilities
166,264
172,160
Non-current liabilities
993,661
1,068,965
3
Loans and borrowings
985,374
902,555
770,250
739,391
Trade and other payables (inc. contract liabilities)
Other current liabilities
36,352
30,150
Current liabilities
1,791,976
1,672,096
Total equity and liabilities
4,106,034
4,045,685
Capital expenditure for the period amounted to EUR 123 million (H1 2018: EUR 77 million), largely driven by investment in the new four-stand tandem aluminium hot finishing mill, while depreciation and amortization for the period reached EUR 71 million.
Working capital decreased by 4% compared to year-end 2018, mainly as the result of lower inventory levels and metal prices.
Viohalco companies' net debt increased to EUR 1,659 million (2018: EUR 1,636 million), mainly due to recognition of lease liabilities upon adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases.
Performance by business segment
Amounts in
Revenue
EBITDA
a-EBITDA
EBIT
EBT
EUR
thousands
Segments
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2018
H1 2019
H1 2018
Aluminium
683,658
685,304
58,479
66,362
62,309
57,551
32,961
37,444
24,270
26,431
Copper
554,939
544,860
22,786
31,340
27,191
25,140
15,317
25,456
7,137
15,711
Cables
294,241
222,202
25,720
10,709
28,466
12,936
17,838
3,894
6,325
-8,140
Steel
449,232
469,815
17,821
46,308
25,239
33,320
-1,849
27,727
-16,260
11,930
Steel pipes
195,458
220,968
13,643
14,274
13,788
14,274
8,596
9,556
2,265
4,946
Real
4,248
3,835
2,885
2,212
2,885
2,212
673
68
-628
-648
estate
Resource
23,931
28,567
651
2,057
648
2,052
-771
685
-1,782
-430
recovery
Other
10,536
10,277
-3,350
-3,468
-3,359
-3,240
-4,023
-3,859
-4,045
-3,853
activities
Total
2,216,242
2,185,828
138,637
169,794
157,167
144,246
68,743
100,972
17,282
45,947
Performance by business segment
Aluminium
During H1 2019, the aluminium market witnessed stronger growth in packaging applications, while slowing automotive build rates adversely affected demand for aluminium flat rolled. Viohalco aluminium companies took advantage of favourable international market conditions by selectively increasing sales in most attractive products and markets. In H1 2019, revenue for the aluminium segment stood at EUR 684 million versus EUR 685 million in H1 2018, mainly as a result of lower metal prices and lower sales volumes in the lithographic segment. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 24.3 million (H1 2018: EUR 26.4 million), due to a metal loss of EUR 3.9 million incurred in H1 2019 versus a metal profit of EUR 8.8 million in H1 2018.
The Greek aluminium rolling division's (Elval) focus on delivering value-added product solutions, enabled it to further strengthen its position in the global aluminium industry and increase sales volumes by 4% to 159,000 tonnes. The segment's customer-centric approach broadened its existing customer base across all geographical regions, while further strengthening longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers in the packaging,
4
transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, the companies in the segment entered into new high- potential markets, aiming to drive new business and maximize sales potential. The segment's technical capabilities are expected to further advance following the commissioning of the Elval's new four-stand tandem hot finishing mill which is expected to be fully operational in Q2 2020. This investment, which forms part of the EUR 150 million investment programme, will more than double the hot rolling capacity at the Oinofyta facility, allowing the rolling division of the aluminium segment to meet the rising demand.
Regarding Bridgnorth Aluminium in the UK, market conditions were challenging for the company's key end-user customers in the lithographic segment, due to general economic conditions and pressure from Chinese competition, which adversely affected volumes compared to the previous year. In addition the company is exposed to risks associated with Brexit, and suffered some volume declines as a result.
There were a number of strategic developments in the extrusion unit of the aluminium segment. In the automotive sector, Etem concluded the spin-off of its extrusion and 'post-operations' businesses, and formed a joint venture with Gestamp for the production of extruded aluminium profiles. The extrusion business was subsequently selected for projects related to the production of battery boxes for electrical cars. In the architectural sector, Etem Greece significantly outperformed the market, thanks to its well-established distribution channels, while sales in Bulgaria remained stable. Finally, in Etem's industrial sector, where sales were broadly stable despite intense competition, Etem focused on improving delivery standards and special requirements.
Looking ahead, a key focus for the segment will be the continued evolution aimed at meeting fast-changing customer preferences, as the aluminium market becomes more oriented towards innovative, safe, durable, lightweight and sustainable material options.
Copper
Revenue in the copper segment amounted to EUR 555 million in H1 2019 versus EUR 545 million in H1 2018. Sales volumes grew by 3.4% year-on-year to 90,000 tonnes, owing primarily to the improved performance of flat rolled products and copper tubes, following the increase in annual production capacity (by 5,000 tonnes) at the Oinofyta plant.
Meanwhile, the downward trend of the copper prices resulted in a metal loss of EUR 4.5 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to a positive metal effect of EUR 6.1 million in the prior year period. As a result, profit before tax amounted to EUR 7.1 million (H1 2018: EUR 15.7 million).
Following the successful renegotiation of loan facilities across all companies, both in Greece and Bulgaria, financial expenses in the period were EUR 7.2 million, a year-on-year improvement of 18.2%, resulting in a reduction in the effective interest rate and an extension in the maturity of the loans.
Halcor's investment in the copper tubes mill was successfully completed at the end of 2018, increasing overall annual production capacity by 5,000 tonnes, while Sofia Med's development of a hot dip tinning line for strips broadened access to new products and markets with higher demand and value.
In H2 2019, market conditions are expected to be mixed. While demand for copper tubes is expected to slow, the copper tubes mill is operating near full capacity and is expected to continue to do so as the mill serves high- growth customers. Demand for copper and copper alloy rolled products is expected to remain weak during the remainder of the year and therefore the growth rate of sales of Sofia Med is likely to slow. Finally, efforts in the copper segment will be focused on driving continuous improvements in quality, expanding the segment's product offering and investing in value-added products.
5
