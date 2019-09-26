Viohalco S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, global economic conditions are expected to remain challenging. However, all Viohalco segments are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities arising in their respective markets. Across the Viohalco companies, focus will be firmly on strengthening market positions

In the aluminium segment, the companies took full advantage of the rising global demand, driven by the metal's strong sustainability, to increase sales volumes in fast-growing markets and products. In the copper segment, the downturn in the automotive industry had a significant impact on demand, especially for rolled products. Despite this trend, the companies managed to increase both market share and sales volume, leveraging their leadership in the copper tubes market and their increased production capacity. Meanwhile, performance in the steel segment reflected the ongoing political and economic turbulence and rising trade protectionism which had a negative impact on demand levels and metal prices. The steel pipes segment performed well throughout H1 2019. Following the award of significant projects, the cables segment reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability, driven primarily by high utilisation levels across all production units in the period. The real estate segment also witnessed a positive first half year, with the performance of key retail and hospitality assets exceeding expectations in terms of both rental income and footfall.

The first half year of 2019 was characterised by a combination of positive developments in several of Viohalco business segments, and challenges presented by a volatile global economy and metal price fluctuations.

Brussels, 26 September 2019 - Viohalco S.A. (Euronext Brussels: VIO, Athens Stock Exchange: BIO), hereafter "Viohalco" or "the Company", today announces its financial results for the first half year of 2019.

Viohalco's consolidated profit before income tax for the period was EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 46 million in H1 2018, affected by the metal prices and the global slowdown in the steel industry.

Net finance cost decreased to EUR 51 million (H1 2018: EUR 55 million), mainly due to credit spread reductions implemented gradually across all Viohalco companies during the last two years.

Viohalco's consolidated revenue for H1 2019 increased by 1% year-on-year to EUR 2,216 million (H1 2018: EUR 2,186 million). This trend was driven by increased volumes in the aluminium rolling division, cables and copper segments, which offset low demand for steel and lithographic products. During the period, metal prices declined; specifically, the average price of aluminum decreased by 11.4%, copper by 4.5% and zinc by 10.4% compared to the same period last year.

The Greek aluminium rolling division's (Elval) focus on delivering value-added product solutions, enabled it to further strengthen its position in the global aluminium industry and increase sales volumes by 4% to 159,000 tonnes. The segment's customer-centric approach broadened its existing customer base across all geographical regions, while further strengthening longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers in the packaging,

During H1 2019, the aluminium market witnessed stronger growth in packaging applications, while slowing automotive build rates adversely affected demand for aluminium flat rolled. Viohalco aluminium companies took advantage of favourable international market conditions by selectively increasing sales in most attractive products and markets. In H1 2019, revenue for the aluminium segment stood at EUR 684 million versus EUR 685 million in H1 2018, mainly as a result of lower metal prices and lower sales volumes in the lithographic segment. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 24.3 million (H1 2018: EUR 26.4 million), due to a metal loss of EUR 3.9 million incurred in H1 2019 versus a metal profit of EUR 8.8 million in H1 2018.

Capital expenditure for the period amounted to EUR 123 million (H1 2018: EUR 77 million), largely driven by investment in the new four-stand tandem aluminium hot finishing mill, while depreciation and amortization for the period reached EUR 71 million.

transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, the companies in the segment entered into new high- potential markets, aiming to drive new business and maximize sales potential. The segment's technical capabilities are expected to further advance following the commissioning of the Elval's new four-stand tandem hot finishing mill which is expected to be fully operational in Q2 2020. This investment, which forms part of the EUR 150 million investment programme, will more than double the hot rolling capacity at the Oinofyta facility, allowing the rolling division of the aluminium segment to meet the rising demand.

Regarding Bridgnorth Aluminium in the UK, market conditions were challenging for the company's key end-user customers in the lithographic segment, due to general economic conditions and pressure from Chinese competition, which adversely affected volumes compared to the previous year. In addition the company is exposed to risks associated with Brexit, and suffered some volume declines as a result.

There were a number of strategic developments in the extrusion unit of the aluminium segment. In the automotive sector, Etem concluded the spin-off of its extrusion and 'post-operations' businesses, and formed a joint venture with Gestamp for the production of extruded aluminium profiles. The extrusion business was subsequently selected for projects related to the production of battery boxes for electrical cars. In the architectural sector, Etem Greece significantly outperformed the market, thanks to its well-established distribution channels, while sales in Bulgaria remained stable. Finally, in Etem's industrial sector, where sales were broadly stable despite intense competition, Etem focused on improving delivery standards and special requirements.

Looking ahead, a key focus for the segment will be the continued evolution aimed at meeting fast-changing customer preferences, as the aluminium market becomes more oriented towards innovative, safe, durable, lightweight and sustainable material options.

Copper

Revenue in the copper segment amounted to EUR 555 million in H1 2019 versus EUR 545 million in H1 2018. Sales volumes grew by 3.4% year-on-year to 90,000 tonnes, owing primarily to the improved performance of flat rolled products and copper tubes, following the increase in annual production capacity (by 5,000 tonnes) at the Oinofyta plant.

Meanwhile, the downward trend of the copper prices resulted in a metal loss of EUR 4.5 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to a positive metal effect of EUR 6.1 million in the prior year period. As a result, profit before tax amounted to EUR 7.1 million (H1 2018: EUR 15.7 million).

Following the successful renegotiation of loan facilities across all companies, both in Greece and Bulgaria, financial expenses in the period were EUR 7.2 million, a year-on-year improvement of 18.2%, resulting in a reduction in the effective interest rate and an extension in the maturity of the loans.

Halcor's investment in the copper tubes mill was successfully completed at the end of 2018, increasing overall annual production capacity by 5,000 tonnes, while Sofia Med's development of a hot dip tinning line for strips broadened access to new products and markets with higher demand and value.

In H2 2019, market conditions are expected to be mixed. While demand for copper tubes is expected to slow, the copper tubes mill is operating near full capacity and is expected to continue to do so as the mill serves high- growth customers. Demand for copper and copper alloy rolled products is expected to remain weak during the remainder of the year and therefore the growth rate of sales of Sofia Med is likely to slow. Finally, efforts in the copper segment will be focused on driving continuous improvements in quality, expanding the segment's product offering and investing in value-added products.

