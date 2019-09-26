Viohalco S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Log in
0
09/26/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

20 19 FI RST HALF - YEA R

FI NANCIAL RE SULTS

REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2019

Brussels, 26 September 2019 - Viohalco S.A. (Euronext Brussels: VIO, Athens Stock Exchange: BIO), hereafter "Viohalco" or "the Company", today announces its financial results for the first half year of 2019.

Improved operating profitability

H1 2019 highlights

  • Consolidated revenue up 1% to EUR 2,216 million (H1 2018: EUR 2,186 million);
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a-EBITDA) up 9% to EUR 157 million (H1 2018: EUR 144 million), with
    consolidated EBITDA, which includes the effect of metal prices, at EUR 139 million (H1 2018: EUR 170 million);
  • Consolidated profit before income tax at EUR 17 million (H1 2018: EUR 46 million).

Revenue in Eur milion

% per segment

Aluminium

Copper

2,186

2,216

9% 2%

10% 2%

Cables

1,836

31%

31%

1,522

20%

H1 2019

22%

H1 2018

Steel

Steel pipes

13%

10%

25%

25%

Real estate, Resource recovery

H1 2016

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

& Other

a-EBITDA in Eur million

% per segment

Aluminium

144

157

9%

Copper

143

10% 1%

117

16%

40%

23%

Cables

H1 2019

H1 2018

40%

Steel

18%

9%

Steel pipes

17%

Real estate, Resource recovery &

H1 2016

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

17%

Other

Overview

The first half year of 2019 was characterised by a combination of positive developments in several of Viohalco business segments, and challenges presented by a volatile global economy and metal price fluctuations.

In the aluminium segment, the companies took full advantage of the rising global demand, driven by the metal's strong sustainability, to increase sales volumes in fast-growing markets and products. In the copper segment, the downturn in the automotive industry had a significant impact on demand, especially for rolled products. Despite this trend, the companies managed to increase both market share and sales volume, leveraging their leadership in the copper tubes market and their increased production capacity. Meanwhile, performance in the steel segment reflected the ongoing political and economic turbulence and rising trade protectionism which had a negative impact on demand levels and metal prices. The steel pipes segment performed well throughout H1 2019. Following the award of significant projects, the cables segment reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability, driven primarily by high utilisation levels across all production units in the period. The real estate segment also witnessed a positive first half year, with the performance of key retail and hospitality assets exceeding expectations in terms of both rental income and footfall.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, global economic conditions are expected to remain challenging. However, all Viohalco segments are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities arising in their respective markets. Across the Viohalco companies, focus will be firmly on strengthening market positions

2

through ongoing investment programmes, technological innovation and continuous operational efficiency improvements.

Financial overview

Summary consolidated statement of profit or loss

Amounts in EUR thousands

H1 2019

H1 2018

Revenue

2,216,242

2,185,828

Gross profit

176,543

191,439

EBITDA*

138,637

169,794

a-EBITDA*

157,167

144,246

EBIT*

68,743

100,972

a-EBIT*

87,274

75,423

Net finance cost

-51,063

-54,742

Profit before tax

17,282

45,947

Profit for the period

3,761

40,214

Profit / Loss (-) attributable to owners of the Company

462

37,688

*APM definitions have been slightly changed compared to 31/12/2018. For further details refer to Appendix.

Viohalco's consolidated revenue for H1 2019 increased by 1% year-on-year to EUR 2,216 million (H1 2018: EUR 2,186 million). This trend was driven by increased volumes in the aluminium rolling division, cables and copper segments, which offset low demand for steel and lithographic products. During the period, metal prices declined; specifically, the average price of aluminum decreased by 11.4%, copper by 4.5% and zinc by 10.4% compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated a-EBITDA increased by 9% to EUR 157 million in H1 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 144 million).

Net finance cost decreased to EUR 51 million (H1 2018: EUR 55 million), mainly due to credit spread reductions implemented gradually across all Viohalco companies during the last two years.

Viohalco's consolidated profit before income tax for the period was EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 46 million in H1 2018, affected by the metal prices and the global slowdown in the steel industry.

Summary consolidated statement of financial position

Amounts in EUR thousands

30/6/2019

31/12/2018

Fixed & intangible assets

2,060,070

1,989,868

Other non-current assets

72,200

67,224

Non-current assets

2,132,271

2,057,092

Inventory

1,094,174

1,142,309

Trade and other receivables (inc. contract assets)

712,726

668,633

Cash and cash equivalents

154,160

163,676

Other current assets

12,704

13,976

Current assets

1,973,763

1,988,594

Total assets

4,106,034

4,045,685

Equity

1,320,398

1,304,624

Loans and borrowings

827,397

896,806

Other non-current liabilities

166,264

172,160

Non-current liabilities

993,661

1,068,965

3

Loans and borrowings

985,374

902,555

770,250

739,391

Trade and other payables (inc. contract liabilities)

Other current liabilities

36,352

30,150

Current liabilities

1,791,976

1,672,096

Total equity and liabilities

4,106,034

4,045,685

Capital expenditure for the period amounted to EUR 123 million (H1 2018: EUR 77 million), largely driven by investment in the new four-stand tandem aluminium hot finishing mill, while depreciation and amortization for the period reached EUR 71 million.

Working capital decreased by 4% compared to year-end 2018, mainly as the result of lower inventory levels and metal prices.

Viohalco companies' net debt increased to EUR 1,659 million (2018: EUR 1,636 million), mainly due to recognition of lease liabilities upon adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases.

Performance by business segment

Amounts in

Revenue

EBITDA

a-EBITDA

EBIT

EBT

EUR

thousands

Segments

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

Aluminium

683,658

685,304

58,479

66,362

62,309

57,551

32,961

37,444

24,270

26,431

Copper

554,939

544,860

22,786

31,340

27,191

25,140

15,317

25,456

7,137

15,711

Cables

294,241

222,202

25,720

10,709

28,466

12,936

17,838

3,894

6,325

-8,140

Steel

449,232

469,815

17,821

46,308

25,239

33,320

-1,849

27,727

-16,260

11,930

Steel pipes

195,458

220,968

13,643

14,274

13,788

14,274

8,596

9,556

2,265

4,946

Real

4,248

3,835

2,885

2,212

2,885

2,212

673

68

-628

-648

estate

Resource

23,931

28,567

651

2,057

648

2,052

-771

685

-1,782

-430

recovery

Other

10,536

10,277

-3,350

-3,468

-3,359

-3,240

-4,023

-3,859

-4,045

-3,853

activities

Total

2,216,242

2,185,828

138,637

169,794

157,167

144,246

68,743

100,972

17,282

45,947

Performance by business segment

Aluminium

During H1 2019, the aluminium market witnessed stronger growth in packaging applications, while slowing automotive build rates adversely affected demand for aluminium flat rolled. Viohalco aluminium companies took advantage of favourable international market conditions by selectively increasing sales in most attractive products and markets. In H1 2019, revenue for the aluminium segment stood at EUR 684 million versus EUR 685 million in H1 2018, mainly as a result of lower metal prices and lower sales volumes in the lithographic segment. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 24.3 million (H1 2018: EUR 26.4 million), due to a metal loss of EUR 3.9 million incurred in H1 2019 versus a metal profit of EUR 8.8 million in H1 2018.

The Greek aluminium rolling division's (Elval) focus on delivering value-added product solutions, enabled it to further strengthen its position in the global aluminium industry and increase sales volumes by 4% to 159,000 tonnes. The segment's customer-centric approach broadened its existing customer base across all geographical regions, while further strengthening longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers in the packaging,

4

transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, the companies in the segment entered into new high- potential markets, aiming to drive new business and maximize sales potential. The segment's technical capabilities are expected to further advance following the commissioning of the Elval's new four-stand tandem hot finishing mill which is expected to be fully operational in Q2 2020. This investment, which forms part of the EUR 150 million investment programme, will more than double the hot rolling capacity at the Oinofyta facility, allowing the rolling division of the aluminium segment to meet the rising demand.

Regarding Bridgnorth Aluminium in the UK, market conditions were challenging for the company's key end-user customers in the lithographic segment, due to general economic conditions and pressure from Chinese competition, which adversely affected volumes compared to the previous year. In addition the company is exposed to risks associated with Brexit, and suffered some volume declines as a result.

There were a number of strategic developments in the extrusion unit of the aluminium segment. In the automotive sector, Etem concluded the spin-off of its extrusion and 'post-operations' businesses, and formed a joint venture with Gestamp for the production of extruded aluminium profiles. The extrusion business was subsequently selected for projects related to the production of battery boxes for electrical cars. In the architectural sector, Etem Greece significantly outperformed the market, thanks to its well-established distribution channels, while sales in Bulgaria remained stable. Finally, in Etem's industrial sector, where sales were broadly stable despite intense competition, Etem focused on improving delivery standards and special requirements.

Looking ahead, a key focus for the segment will be the continued evolution aimed at meeting fast-changing customer preferences, as the aluminium market becomes more oriented towards innovative, safe, durable, lightweight and sustainable material options.

Copper

Revenue in the copper segment amounted to EUR 555 million in H1 2019 versus EUR 545 million in H1 2018. Sales volumes grew by 3.4% year-on-year to 90,000 tonnes, owing primarily to the improved performance of flat rolled products and copper tubes, following the increase in annual production capacity (by 5,000 tonnes) at the Oinofyta plant.

Meanwhile, the downward trend of the copper prices resulted in a metal loss of EUR 4.5 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to a positive metal effect of EUR 6.1 million in the prior year period. As a result, profit before tax amounted to EUR 7.1 million (H1 2018: EUR 15.7 million).

Following the successful renegotiation of loan facilities across all companies, both in Greece and Bulgaria, financial expenses in the period were EUR 7.2 million, a year-on-year improvement of 18.2%, resulting in a reduction in the effective interest rate and an extension in the maturity of the loans.

Halcor's investment in the copper tubes mill was successfully completed at the end of 2018, increasing overall annual production capacity by 5,000 tonnes, while Sofia Med's development of a hot dip tinning line for strips broadened access to new products and markets with higher demand and value.

In H2 2019, market conditions are expected to be mixed. While demand for copper tubes is expected to slow, the copper tubes mill is operating near full capacity and is expected to continue to do so as the mill serves high- growth customers. Demand for copper and copper alloy rolled products is expected to remain weak during the remainder of the year and therefore the growth rate of sales of Sofia Med is likely to slow. Finally, efforts in the copper segment will be focused on driving continuous improvements in quality, expanding the segment's product offering and investing in value-added products.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viohalco SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 16:32:00 UTC
