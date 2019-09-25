Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR    VIOT

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR

(VIOT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces Board of Directors Changes to Comply with NASDAQ Requirements for Majority Independent Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:30pm BST

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced changes to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) to comply with NASDAQ requirements for a majority independent board.

Effective immediately on September 25, 2019, the first anniversary of Viomi’s listing, Ms. Luo Zou ceased to be a director to the Board in order that the Company complies with NASDAQ requirements for a majority independent board within one year after its initial public offering. Mr. Jun Li has joined the Company’s board of directors as an independent director, effective on the same date. Ms. Luo Zou will remain as the vice president of the Company after stepping down as a director.

Mr. Jun Li is a professor, Ph. D. supervisor, and the Deputy Dean of College of Engineering in South China Agricultural University. Prior to joining South China Agricultural University in July 2007, Mr. Jun Li served as the sales and services manager in Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd from July 1998 to August 2002. Mr. Jun Li received his master’s degree in mechatronic engineering in 2004 and his doctor’s degree in vehicle engineering in 2007, both from South China University of Technology.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the chief executive officer and chairman of the Board, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ms. Luo Zou for her services to the Board. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Jun Li and believe he will be valuable assets to Viomi as we continue to sustainably grow our business and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Effective on September 25, 2019, Mr. Xiaoping Chen has also resigned as a member of Audit Committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”) in compliance with NASDAQ requirements for Audit Committee to consist of independent directors only. Viomi will rely on home country exemption regarding the number of the members of the Audit Committee and the Audit Committee will consist of two members going forward.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company’s brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Cecilia Li
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD -
09:30pViomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces Board of Directors Changes to Comply with..
GL
08/21Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Res..
GL
08/07Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on ..
GL
05/23VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : nbsp;Co., Ltd Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial ..
AQ
05/20VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR : quaterly earnings release
05/08VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, M..
AQ
04/24VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
04/23VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : nbsp;Co., Ltd Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
03/18Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited..
GL
03/07VIOMI TECHNOLOGY : in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 Whi..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 495 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 345 M
Finance 2019 1 764 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 79,4x
P/E ratio 2020 47,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 4 070 M
Chart VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,63  CNY
Last Close Price 58,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target -78,0%
Spread / Average Target -78,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shun Jiang CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
De Liu Director
Luo Zou Director & Vice President
Jin Ling Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR5.90%572
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%49 169
QINGDAO HAIER11.62%13 248
WHIRLPOOL39.59%9 477
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%4 901
RINNAI CORP5.43%3 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group