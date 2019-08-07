Log in
VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR

(VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

0
08/07/2019

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 21, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 21, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):+1-888-346-8982
International:
Hong Kong (toll free): 		+1-412-902-4272
800-905-945
Hong Kong:+852-3018-4992
China (toll free):400-120-1203
Conference ID:10134207

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 28, 2019:

United States: +1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10134207

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Cecilia Li
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 204 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Finance 2019 1 801 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 79,4x
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 4 369 M
Viomi Technology Co Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,63  CNY
Last Close Price 63,08  CNY
Spread / Highest target -79,5%
Spread / Average Target -80,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shun Jiang CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
De Liu Director
Luo Zou Director & Vice President
Jin Ling Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - ADR15.13%622
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%43 609
QINGDAO HAIER11.41%13 987
WHIRLPOOL27.55%8 659
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 051
RINNAI CORP1.43%3 432
