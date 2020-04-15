Log in
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 5, 2020

04/15/2020

MIDLAND, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 4, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 2595076.  A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, through Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2595076.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@viperenergy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 255 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 -22,6 M
Debt 2020 587 M
Yield 2020 15,3%
P/E ratio 2020 -28,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -186x
EV / Sales2020 4,44x
EV / Sales2021 4,20x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Viper Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,96  $
Last Close Price 8,06  $
Spread / Highest target 347%
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof President
Steven Emory West Executive Chairman
Teresa L. Dick Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Assistant Secretary
William Wesley Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP-67.32%547
CNOOC LIMITED-1.25%49 995
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.59%36 699
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-49.58%24 580
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-56.57%15 473
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-0.54%13 430
