Vipshop : Q1 2020 Financial Results

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. First Quarter 2020 Highlights Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB18.8 billion (US$2.7 billion), as compared with RMB21.3 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories, delayed logistic services and slow response from the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.6 million, as compared with 29.7 million in the prior year period. Total orders 4 for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 4% year over year to 121.7 million from 116.5 million in the prior year period. 1 "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, and Shan Shan Outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. 1 Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We are pleased to have delivered resilient results for the first quarter of 2020, despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy and consumption in general during this quarter. Through this difficult time, we have worked closely with our brand partners and logistics suppliers to provide desirable products and reliable services to our customers. We are glad to see that daily life in China has returned to normal, and as a result, our business has seen healthy recovery since March. We believe that we are well positioned to gain share in the discount retail market in China, and are committed to continuing to help our suppliers monetize on their excess inventory effectively, while offering our customers the best deals, particularly in our core categories." Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We are glad to have finished the first quarter of 2020 with solid profitability, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen solid customer retention trends in the first quarter of 2020, despite reduced investment in marketing. Looking ahead, we believe that we are presented with opportunities to expand our market share in the current macro-economic environment, due to the counter-cyclical nature of our discount retail business. We are deeply devoted to the execution of our merchandising strategy and will continue to balance our growth and profitability, further strengthening our expertise in apparel-related categories." First Quarter 2020 Financial Results REVENUE Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB18.8 billion (US$2.7 billion), as compared with RMB21.3 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories, delayed logistic services and slow response from the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. GROSS PROFIT Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.6 billion (US$510.8 million), as compared with RMB4.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 19.2%, as compared with 20.4% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to higher revenue contribution from standardized products with lower gross margin during the COVID-19 pandemic. OPERATING EXPENSES Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB3.0 billion (US$421.4 million) from RMB3.6 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 15.9% from 16.9% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to strict cost control. 4 "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. 2 Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB1.4 billion (US$196.8 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 7.4% from 8.3% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistic arrangement.

for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB1.4 billion (US$196.8 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 7.4% from 8.3% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistic arrangement. Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB412.3 million (US$58.2 million) from RMB780.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 2.2% from 3.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB412.3 million (US$58.2 million) from RMB780.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 2.2% from 3.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB338.4 million (US$47.8 million) from RMB383.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 remained stable at 1.8% year over year.

for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB338.4 million (US$47.8 million) from RMB383.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 remained stable at 1.8% year over year. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB839.2 million (US$118.5 million), as compared with RMB668.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were 4.5%, as compared with 3.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to operating expenses related to the Company's offline stores and share options granted to the Company's co- founders. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB782.2 million (US$110.5 million), as compared with RMB863.2 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 4.2% from 4.0% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations 5 for the first quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB1.0 billion (US$147.8 million), as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. Non- GAAP operating income margin6 for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.6% from 4.9% in the prior year period. NET INCOME Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB684.8 million (US$96.7 million), as compared with RMB872.3 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.6%, as compared with 4.1% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS7 for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.00 (US$0.14), as compared with RMB1.27 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. 3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2020, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 20.8% year over year to RMB986.1 million (US$139.3 million) from RMB816.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders8 for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.2% from 3.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS 9 for the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB1.44 (US$0.20) from RMB1.19 in the prior year period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 684,546,211. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.8 billion (US$819.1 million) and short term investments of RMB3.4 billion (US$483.6 million). For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$239.9 million), and free cash flow10, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows: For the three months ended Net cash from (used in) operating activities Add: Net impact from Internet financing activities11 Less: Capital expenditures Free cash outflow For the trailing twelve months ended Mar 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 US$'000 692,005 (1,698,611) (239,890) (1,217,177) (645,838) (91,210) (1,111,025) (692,045) (97,735) (1,636,197) (3,036,494) (428,835) Mar 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non- GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders , divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers. 4 RMB'000 RMB'000 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 6,266,508 9,899,567 1,398,086 Add: Net impact from Internet financing activities11 (104,832) (4,970,744) (702,003) Less: Capital expenditures (3,888,818) (3,858,693) (544,952) Free cash inflow 2,272,858 1,070,130 151,131 Business Outlook For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB22.7 billion and RMB23.8 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%, primarily factoring in the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change. Exchange Rate The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on March 31, 2020, or at any other rate. Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2020. All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after pre-registration, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly. Conference ID #5898143 Registration Link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5898143 The replay will be accessible through June 4, 2020 by dialing the following numbers: United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #5898143 A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com. 5 About Vipshop Holdings Limited Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com. Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (vi) tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (vii) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited 6 partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) impairment loss of investments, (c) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (d) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (e) share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cashshare-based compensation expenses, (2) impairment loss of investments, (3) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (4) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and share of gain (loss) in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release. Investor Relations Contact Jessie Fan Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732 Email: IR@vipshop.com 7 Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Product revenues 20,459,633 17,964,195 2,537,029 Other revenues(1) 858,983 828,660 117,029 Total net revenues 21,318,616 18,792,855 2,654,058 Cost of revenues (16,962,283) (15,175,739) (2,143,224) Gross profit 4,356,333 3,617,116 510,834 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses(2) (1,761,770) (1,393,690) (196,827) Marketing expenses (780,920) (412,305) (58,229) Technology and content expenses (382,956) (338,398) (47,791) General and administrative expenses (668,920) (839,220) (118,521) Total operating expenses (3,594,566) (2,983,613) (421,368) Other operating income 101,404 148,688 20,999 Income from operations 863,171 782,191 110,465 Investment gain and revaluation of investments 214,085 42,553 6,010 Impairment loss of investments 0 (5,046) (713) Interest expense (31,983) (35,395) (4,999) Interest income 70,560 81,190 11,466 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (41,631) 48,754 6,885 Income before income tax expense and share of gain (loss) of equity method investees 1,074,202 914,247 129,114 Income tax expenses (243,897) (172,716) (24,392) Share of gain (loss) of equity method investees 46,659 (60,639) (8,564) Net income 876,964 680,892 96,158 Net (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests (4,682) 3,933 555 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 872,282 684,825 96,713 Shares used in calculating earnings per share(3): Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: --Basic 133,037,380 134,326,928 134,326,928 --Diluted 139,290,699 136,909,242 136,909,242 Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic 6.56 5.10 0.72 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted 6.33 5.00 0.71 Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic 1.31 1.02 0.14 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted 1.27 1.00 0.14 Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product promotion and online advertising, fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their products, interest income from microcredit and consumer financing services, and inventory and warehouse management services to certain suppliers. Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.1 billion and RMB 0.8 billion in the three month periods ended March 31,2019 and March 31,2020, respectively. Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote. Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows Fulfillment expenses 19,466 27,215 3,844 Marketing expenses 10,843 3,939 556 Technology and content expenses 52,605 44,402 6,271 General and administrative expenses 89,813 171,455 24,214 Total 172,727 247,011 34,885 8 Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 6,573,808 4,917,949 694,547 Restricted cash 1,145,477 882,083 124,574 Short term investments 3,052,726 3,424,104 483,576 Accounts receivable, net 1,295,766 776,386 109,647 Amounts due from related parties 47,964 169,644 23,958 Other receivables and prepayments,net 2,897,893 2,985,171 421,587 Loan receivables,net 306,115 157,750 22,279 Inventories 7,708,292 5,112,160 721,975 Total current assets 23,028,041 18,425,247 2,602,143 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 11,256,810 11,291,491 1,594,663 Deposits for property and equipment 101,800 101,925 14,395 Land use rights, net 5,541,108 5,517,928 779,280 Intangible assets, net 337,310 366,498 51,759 Investment in equity method investees 3,112,952 2,899,930 409,548 Other investments 2,002,756 2,353,997 332,448 Other long-term assets 608,073 519,949 73,431 Amounts due from related party-non current 102,000 89,250 12,605 Goodwill 236,711 186,711 26,369 Deferred tax assets, net 539,561 624,088 88,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,715,556 1,685,534 238,043 Total non-current assets 25,554,637 25,637,301 3,620,679 TOTAL ASSETS 48,582,678 44,062,548 6,222,822 LIABILTIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term loans 1,093,645 1,860,198 262,710 Accounts payable 13,792,200 9,279,575 1,310,526 Advance from customers 1,233,165 1,187,978 167,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,534,575 4,758,596 672,042 Amounts due to related parties 532,788 411,608 58,130 Deferred income 405,994 344,312 48,626 Operating lease liabilities 333,268 372,200 52,565 Total current liabilities 23,925,635 18,214,467 2,572,374 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long term loans 64,515 262,373 37,054 Deferred tax liability 165,098 154,862 21,871 Deferred income-non current 782,068 880,978 124,418 Operating lease liabilities 1,395,665 1,375,428 194,248 Other long term liabilities 0 22,906 3,235 Total non-current liabilities 2,407,346 2,696,547 380,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,332,981 20,911,014 2,953,200 EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares authorized, and 117,584,362 and 117,973,624 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31,2020, respectively) 76 77 11 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares authorized, and 16,510,358 and 16,510,358 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31,2020, respectively) 11 11 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,959,497 10,190,489 1,439,172 Retained earnings 11,924,228 12,518,285 1,767,920 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,656) (34,901) (4,929) Non-controlling interests 422,541 477,573 67,446 9 Total shareholders' equity 22,249,697 23,151,534 3,269,622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 48,582,678 44,062,548 6,222,822 Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Income from operations Share-based compensation expenses Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions Non-GAAP income from operations Net income Share-based compensation expenses Impairment loss in investments Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends Share of (gain) loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions Non-GAAP net income Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders Share-based compensation expenses Impairment loss in investments Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends Share of (gain) loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee Tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders Shares used in calculating earnings per share: Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: --Basic --Diluted Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--BasicNon-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--DilutedNon-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--BasicNon-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 863,171 782,191 110,465 172,727 247,011 34,885 607 17,689 2,498 1,036,505 1,046,891 147,848 876,964 680,892 96,158 172,727 247,011 34,885 0 5,046 713 (214,085) (9,895) (1,397) (44,532) 56,327 7,955 29,437 (10,468) (1,478) 607 17,689 2,498 (152) (4,422) (625) 820,966 982,180 138,709 872,282 684,825 96,713 172,727 247,011 34,885 0 5,046 713 (214,085) (9,895) (1,397) (44,532) 56,327 7,955 29,437 (10,468) (1,478) 597 17,689 2,498 (149) (4,422) (625) 816,277 986,113 139,264 133,037,380 134,326,928 134,326,928 139,290,699 136,909,242 136,909,242 6.14 7.34 1.04 5.93 7.20 1.02 1.23 1.47 0.21 1.19 1.44 0.20 CONTACT: Jessie Fan, +86-20-2233-0732, IR@vipshop.com 10 Attachments Original document

