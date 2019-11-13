Vipshop : Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call - Transcript

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Script

November 2019

Joining us on today's call are Eric Shen, our co-founder, chairman, and CEO, and Donghao Yang, our CFO.

Eric Shen:

Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call.

During the quarter, we delivered strong operational and financial results, which were made possible by our team's solid execution of the merchandising strategy. Our total active customers increased by 21% year over year, which further accelerated from the 11% year-over-year growth we delivered in the second quarter of this year. The healthy growth momentum of both our repeat and new customers is driving our topline growth, represented by a 10% year-over- year increase in the third quarter of 2019, despite weak seasonality.

By shifting back to the discount apparel business, where our core competency lies, we are seeing better user metrics across the board. As we continue to perfect our product offerings to meet more customers' needs, the positive word-of-mouth feedback we receive will enable us to penetrate into new customer segments and attract more new customers over time. This is extremely important as customer growth is the engine that will drive our topline growth and profitability improvement in the future.

Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on improving our product procurement and delivering more value to our customers. As the dominant player in China's discount retail segment, we are well positioned to further expand our market share and generate sustainable value for all our stakeholders.